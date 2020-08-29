Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1572527 (Development/Cross) 10 MB / Aug 28 2020
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1571160 (System/Ambient/Blankers) 305 KB / Aug 24 2020
jPV^RNO http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1571071 (Audio/Players) 3 MB / Aug 23 2020
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1570690 (Games/Editor) 3 MB / Aug 23 2020
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1570687 (Files/Convert) 406 KB / Aug 23 2020
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1570688 (Misc) 701 KB / Aug 23 2020
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1570689 (Files/Convert) 62 KB / Aug 23 2020
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1570367 (Games/Adventure) 804 KB / Aug 21 2020
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 146 will be released on the 5th September.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Gamescom, dieses Jahr ist alles digital.
Die Amiga Future ist mit einem Livestream dabei und berichtet über das aktuelle Geschehen am Amiga und blickt auch zurück auf die klassischen Zeiten.
Außerdem gibt es Tipps zum Einsteig in das Retro-Hobby und Interviewgäste erzählen über ihre Arbeit am Amiga und zukünftige Pläne.
Für diejenigen, die jetzt auf den Geschmack gekommen sind, haben wir noch ein besonderes Angebot:
Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter https://www.amigashop.org die Möglichkeit ein Probeheft der Amiga Future für 1 Cent (+ Versandkosten, inkl. MwSt.) zu bestellen.
Gamescom, this year only in digital form.
Amiga Future is present with its livestream and we will be talking about what’s happening right now around Amiga. We will also reminisce about the classic times.
We will also give you some advice on taking up this retro hobby and our interview guests will tell you about their work on Amiga and their plans.
We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org.
https://gamescom.amigafuture.de
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 29.08.2020 - 10:29 by AndreasM
Back to previous page