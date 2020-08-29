Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Costos, Les - Update the game page -
Strip Poker Data Disk #5: Female - Cynthia and Janice - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Strip Poker Data Disk #5: Female - Cynthia and Janice - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Strip Poker Data Disk #5: Female - Cynthia and Janice - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Strip Poker Data Disk #5: Female - Cynthia and Janice - Upload 10 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Strip Poker Data Disk #4: Female - Crystal and Dawn - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
First Contact - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Charles Wallace (Charlie Wallace) - Update the artist page
Strip Poker Data Disk #4: Female - Crystal and Dawn - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Strip Poker Data Disk #4: Female - Crystal and Dawn - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
First Contact - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
First Contact - Upload 4 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Smarty and the Nasty Gluttons - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2020
Juha Kujanpää - Create one new artist page
Sami Järvinen - Create one new artist page
Hans Zenjuga - Create one new artist page
Mikko Lipiäinen - Create one new artist page
Eero Tunkelo - Create one new artist page
Sami Karjalainen - Create one new artist page
Smarty and the Nasty Gluttons - Upload 72 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2020
Smarty and the Nasty Gluttons - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2020
Strip Poker Data Disk #5: Female - Cynthia and Janice - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Strip Poker Data Disk #5: Female - Cynthia and Janice - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Strip Poker Data Disk #5: Female - Cynthia and Janice - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Strip Poker Data Disk #4: Female - Crystal and Dawn - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Strip Poker Data Disk #4: Female - Crystal and Dawn - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Willy The Kid - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Axel Quentin - Create one new artist page
Peter Meyer - Create one new artist page
Strip Poker Data Disk #5: Female - Cynthia and Janice - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Strip Poker Data Disk #5: Female - Cynthia and Janice - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Sean Grant - Create one new artist page
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 146 will be released on the 5th September.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Gamescom, dieses Jahr ist alles digital.
Die Amiga Future ist mit einem Livestream dabei und berichtet über das aktuelle Geschehen am Amiga und blickt auch zurück auf die klassischen Zeiten.
Außerdem gibt es Tipps zum Einsteig in das Retro-Hobby und Interviewgäste erzählen über ihre Arbeit am Amiga und zukünftige Pläne.
Für diejenigen, die jetzt auf den Geschmack gekommen sind, haben wir noch ein besonderes Angebot:
Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter https://www.amigashop.org die Möglichkeit ein Probeheft der Amiga Future für 1 Cent (+ Versandkosten, inkl. MwSt.) zu bestellen.
Gamescom, this year only in digital form.
Amiga Future is present with its livestream and we will be talking about what’s happening right now around Amiga. We will also reminisce about the classic times.
We will also give you some advice on taking up this retro hobby and our interview guests will tell you about their work on Amiga and their plans.
We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org.
https://gamescom.amigafuture.de
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 29.08.2020 - 10:29 by AndreasM
Back to previous page