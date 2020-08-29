 

 

 

Last Magazine

More informations

Gamescom, dieses Jahr ist alles digital.
Die Amiga Future ist mit einem Livestream dabei und berichtet über das aktuelle Geschehen am Amiga und blickt auch zurück auf die klassischen Zeiten.
Außerdem gibt es Tipps zum Einsteig in das Retro-Hobby und Interviewgäste erzählen über ihre Arbeit am Amiga und zukünftige Pläne.
Für diejenigen, die jetzt auf den Geschmack gekommen sind, haben wir noch ein besonderes Angebot:
Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter https://www.amigashop.org die Möglichkeit ein Probeheft der Amiga Future für 1 Cent (+ Versandkosten, inkl. MwSt.) zu bestellen.

Gamescom, this year only in digital form.
Amiga Future is present with its livestream and we will be talking about what’s happening right now around Amiga. We will also reminisce about the classic times.
We will also give you some advice on taking up this retro hobby and our interview guests will tell you about their work on Amiga and their plans.
We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org.

https://gamescom.amigafuture.de

Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet

Published 29.08.2020 - 10:29

Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.

In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.

Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:

ReportPlusMOS.lha - 7.92 - util/misc - 702K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ZDOOM_AGA.lha - 1.22.6 - game/shoot - 3.2M - Amiga port of ZDOOM - (readme)
ZDOOM_RTG.lha - 1.22.6 - game/shoot - 2.9M - Amiga port of ZDOOM - (readme)
CTLG2CT.lha - 1.15 - util/conv - 14K - Decompiles catalogs back into .ct files - (readme)
GEMImageDT.lha - 1.3 - util/dtype - 40K - DataType for GEM pictures (IMG files) - (readme)
MCE-MOS.lha - 12.1 - game/edit - 3.3M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE-OS4.lha - 12.1 - game/edit - 3.4M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE.lha - 12.1 - game/edit - 2.9M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
newmeter.lha - 1.168 - util/wb - 17K - Shows free RAM and storage as bar graphs - (readme)
redpillgamecreator.lha - 0.8.0 - dev/misc - 1.9M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
UAEGfxForOS4.lha - 1.1 - driver/video - 5K - UAEGfx/UltraHD for UAE/OS4 - (readme)
UberCassette.lha - 0.04 - util/conv - 407K - WAV to T64/UEF/TZX converter - (readme)
CMatrix.lha - 2.0 - util/blank - 306K - Console Matrix screensaver - (readme)
RNORadio.lha - 1.2 - mus/play - 3.4M - Internet radio player - (readme)
SpeleologieEnAveugle.lha - 1.0 - game/text - 548K - tiny interactive fiction in french - (readme)
CopyMemAIO.lha - 3.2 - util/boot - 17K - CopyMem for all CPUs incl UAE detection - (readme)
UAETools.lha - 1.6.1 - util/cli - 3K - UAEVersion, UAEUptime & UAEWait - (readme)
BackdPattGener.lha - 1.4-bugfix - gfx/edit - 42K - Create your own backdrop patterns on WB - (readme)
Effectus.lha - 0.5.2 - dev/cross - 10M - Action! cross-compiler using MADS - (readme)
GoADF.lha - 3.1 build 4... - disk/misc - 467K - AIO software to handle ADF/ADZ/DMS/HFE - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page