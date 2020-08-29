Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
ReportPlusMOS.lha - 7.92 - util/misc - 702K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ZDOOM_AGA.lha - 1.22.6 - game/shoot - 3.2M - Amiga port of ZDOOM - (readme)
ZDOOM_RTG.lha - 1.22.6 - game/shoot - 2.9M - Amiga port of ZDOOM - (readme)
CTLG2CT.lha - 1.15 - util/conv - 14K - Decompiles catalogs back into .ct files - (readme)
GEMImageDT.lha - 1.3 - util/dtype - 40K - DataType for GEM pictures (IMG files) - (readme)
MCE-MOS.lha - 12.1 - game/edit - 3.3M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE-OS4.lha - 12.1 - game/edit - 3.4M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE.lha - 12.1 - game/edit - 2.9M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
newmeter.lha - 1.168 - util/wb - 17K - Shows free RAM and storage as bar graphs - (readme)
redpillgamecreator.lha - 0.8.0 - dev/misc - 1.9M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
UAEGfxForOS4.lha - 1.1 - driver/video - 5K - UAEGfx/UltraHD for UAE/OS4 - (readme)
UberCassette.lha - 0.04 - util/conv - 407K - WAV to T64/UEF/TZX converter - (readme)
CMatrix.lha - 2.0 - util/blank - 306K - Console Matrix screensaver - (readme)
RNORadio.lha - 1.2 - mus/play - 3.4M - Internet radio player - (readme)
SpeleologieEnAveugle.lha - 1.0 - game/text - 548K - tiny interactive fiction in french - (readme)
CopyMemAIO.lha - 3.2 - util/boot - 17K - CopyMem for all CPUs incl UAE detection - (readme)
UAETools.lha - 1.6.1 - util/cli - 3K - UAEVersion, UAEUptime & UAEWait - (readme)
BackdPattGener.lha - 1.4-bugfix - gfx/edit - 42K - Create your own backdrop patterns on WB - (readme)
Effectus.lha - 0.5.2 - dev/cross - 10M - Action! cross-compiler using MADS - (readme)
GoADF.lha - 3.1 build 4... - disk/misc - 467K - AIO software to handle ADF/ADZ/DMS/HFE - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 29.08.2020 - 10:29 by AndreasM
