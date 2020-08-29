 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 146 will be released on the 5th September.

More informations

Gamescom, dieses Jahr ist alles digital.
Die Amiga Future ist mit einem Livestream dabei und berichtet über das aktuelle Geschehen am Amiga und blickt auch zurück auf die klassischen Zeiten.
Außerdem gibt es Tipps zum Einsteig in das Retro-Hobby und Interviewgäste erzählen über ihre Arbeit am Amiga und zukünftige Pläne.
Für diejenigen, die jetzt auf den Geschmack gekommen sind, haben wir noch ein besonderes Angebot:
Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter https://www.amigashop.org die Möglichkeit ein Probeheft der Amiga Future für 1 Cent (+ Versandkosten, inkl. MwSt.) zu bestellen.

Gamescom, this year only in digital form.
Amiga Future is present with its livestream and we will be talking about what’s happening right now around Amiga. We will also reminisce about the classic times.
We will also give you some advice on taking up this retro hobby and our interview guests will tell you about their work on Amiga and their plans.
We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org.

https://gamescom.amigafuture.de

Neue Einträge in der Amiga Software Datenbank

Published 29.08.2020 - 10:29 by AndreasM

Die Amiga Software Datenbank (ASD) der Amiga Future wurde wieder aktualisiert.

Bei der ASD handelt es sich um eine deutsch- und englisch-sprachige Datenbank, die komplette Informationen über alle je für den Amiga erschienenen Anwendungen, CD-ROMs, Literatur und einigem mehr beinhalten wird.

Natürlich ist der Datenbestand bei weitem noch nicht komplett. Inzwischen befinden sich aber schon zu über 4.200 Titeln Informationen in der Datenbank. Außerdem wurden bereits über 6.500 Bilder eingebunden, weitere werden baldmöglichst folgen.

app.php/asd/

Seit der letzten Meldung sind folgende Einträge neu hinzugefügt bzw. aktualisiert worden:

DigiWorks 3D - Applications 3D/Anwender 3D - 26.08.2020
Hollywood 8.0 - Applications Office/Anwender Büro - 26.08.2020
Hollywood 7.0 - Applications Office/Anwender Büro - 26.08.2020
Hollywood 6.0 - Applications Office/Anwender Büro - 26.08.2020
Hollywood 5.0 - Applications Office/Anwender Büro - 26.08.2020
News URL: https://www.amigafuture.de/app.php/asd/search/?mode=recent
News Source: ASD
News Source URL: https://www.amigafuture.de/app.php/asd/search/?mode=recent
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page