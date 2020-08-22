Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
mce.lha - game/utility - 12.1 - 3 MB - 21.08.2020 - Multi-game Character Editor
pidgin-src.lha - network/chat - 2.13.0 - 4 MB - 15.08.2020 - Sources of Pidgin 2.13.0 for AmiCygnix
pidgin.lha - network/chat - 2.13.0 - 26 MB - 15.08.2020 - A chat client for AmiCygnix
claws-mail-src.lha - network/email - 3.9.2r2 - 4 MB - 16.08.2020 - Sources of Claws-Mail and related libs
claws-mail.lha - network/email - 3.9.2r2 - 56 MB - 16.08.2020 - An email client for AmiCygnix
gnumeric-src.lha - office/spreadsheet - 1.10.17r5 - 4 MB - 21.08.2020 - Sources of the Gnumeric 1.10.17 r5 package
gnumeric.lha - office/spreadsheet - 1.10.17r5 - 53 MB - 21.08.2020 - A spreadsheet for AmiCygnix
abiword-src.lha - office/wordprocessing - 2.8.6r4 - 7 MB - 17.08.2020 - Sources of the AbiWord 2.8.6 r4 package
abiword.lha - office/wordprocessing - 2.8.6r4 - 54 MB - 17.08.2020 - AbiWord 2.8.6 r4 for AmiCygnix
reportplus.lha - utility/misc - 7.92 - 754 KB - 21.08.2020 - Multipurpose utility
