Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1570367 (Games/Adventure) 804 KB / Aug 21 2020
Ola Söder http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1568967 (System/Shell) 153 KB / Aug 14 2020
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1568968 (Graphics/Convert) 41 KB / Aug 14 2020
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1568966 (Games/Editor) 3 MB / Aug 14 2020
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
The Amiga Future 146 will be released on the 5th September.
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 22.08.2020 - 12:59
