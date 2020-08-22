 

 

 

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 22.08.2020 - 12:59 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Evil Islands: Curse of the Lost Soul PC Joker 12/2000 - 20.08.2020
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 Video Games 1/2001 - 20.08.2020
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 Video Games 10/2000 - 20.08.2020
ECW Anarchy Rulz Video Games 10/2000 - 20.08.2020
Deep Fighter Video Games 10/2000 - 20.08.2020
Team Buddies Video Games 10/2000 - 20.08.2020
Nightmare Creatures II Video Games 10/2000 - 20.08.2020
Dead or Alive 2 Video Games 10/2000 - 20.08.2020
Spawn: In the Demon's Hand Video Games 10/2000 - 20.08.2020
Threads of Fate Video Games 10/2000 - 20.08.2020
Tenchu 2: Birth of the Stealth Assassins Video Games 10/2000 - 20.08.2020
Hidden & Dangerous Video Games 10/2000 - 20.08.2020
ESPN International Track & Field Video Games 10/2000 - 20.08.2020
Virtua Athlete 2K Video Games 10/2000 - 20.08.2020
Race Drivin' Play Time 3/93 - 14.08.2020
Road Riot 4WD Play Time 3/93 - 14.08.2020
Amazing Penguin Play Time 3/93 - 14.08.2020
Rolan's Curse 2 Play Time 3/93 - 14.08.2020
Prince of Persia Play Time 3/93 - 14.08.2020
Alien Syndrome Play Time 3/93 - 14.08.2020
Terminator, The (Sega) Play Time 3/93 - 14.08.2020
LHX Attack Chopper Play Time 3/93 - 14.08.2020
Toxic Crusaders Play Time 3/93 - 14.08.2020
Ferrari Grand Prix Challenge Play Time 3/93 - 14.08.2020
John Madden Football '93 Play Time 3/93 - 14.08.2020
Lotus Turbo Challenge 2 Play Time 3/93 - 14.08.2020
Somer Assault Play Time 3/93 - 14.08.2020
Dune II: Der Kampf um Arrakis Play Time 3/93 - 14.08.2020
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

