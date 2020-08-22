The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
wormwars-i386-aros.zip - game/action - 9.23 - 686 KB - 15.08.2020 - Advanced Tron/Snake-style arcade game
icebreaker.i386-aros.zip - game/misc - 1.9.9 - 430 KB - 15.08.2020 - Similar to Jezzball and Qix.
sumeria.i386-aros.lha - game/misc - 19.2 - 133 KB - 15.08.2020 - Classic economic game about Hammurabi
silkraw_aros.lha - graphics/misc - 1.2 - 2 MB - 15.08.2020 - GUI for Dave Coffin's program dcRAW
mcamiga.lha - utility/filetool - 0.9 - 2 MB - 15.08.2020 - Directory Utility
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 146 will be released on the 5th September.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 22.08.2020 - 12:59 by AndreasM
Back to previous page