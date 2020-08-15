 

 

 

News Portal
Magazin Member
Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 146 will be released on the 5th September.

More informations

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 15.08.2020 - 08:57 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Race Drivin' Play Time 3/93 - 14.08.2020
Road Riot 4WD Play Time 3/93 - 14.08.2020
Amazing Penguin Play Time 3/93 - 14.08.2020
Rolan's Curse 2 Play Time 3/93 - 14.08.2020
Prince of Persia Play Time 3/93 - 14.08.2020
Alien Syndrome Play Time 3/93 - 14.08.2020
Terminator, The (Sega) Play Time 3/93 - 14.08.2020
LHX Attack Chopper Play Time 3/93 - 14.08.2020
Toxic Crusaders Play Time 3/93 - 14.08.2020
Ferrari Grand Prix Challenge Play Time 3/93 - 14.08.2020
John Madden Football '93 Play Time 3/93 - 14.08.2020
Lotus Turbo Challenge 2 Play Time 3/93 - 14.08.2020
Somer Assault Play Time 3/93 - 14.08.2020
Dune II: Der Kampf um Arrakis Play Time 3/93 - 14.08.2020
Retro Gamer (deutsch) 4/2020 - 10.08.2020
Compute! 7/88 - 10.08.2020
Compute! 8/88 - 10.08.2020
Compute! 10/88 - 10.08.2020
Trivial Pursuit: Das Computerspiel - Genus Ausgabe ASM 9/86 - 08.08.2020
Race Drivin' ASM 8/92 - 08.08.2020
Millemiglia - 1000 Miglia 1927-1933 Volume 1 ASM 8/92 - 08.08.2020
Batman: Return of the Joker ASM 8/92 - 08.08.2020
Track Meet: Mezase! Barcelona ASM 8/92 - 08.08.2020
Baldur's Gate: Die Legenden der Schwertküste Power Play 7/99 - 08.08.2020
N.I.C.E. 2: Tune-Up Power Play 7/99 - 08.08.2020
Savage Arena Power Play 7/99 - 08.08.2020
Thrust Twist + Turn Power Play 7/99 - 08.08.2020
Populous: The Beginning - Unentdeckte Welten Power Play 7/99 - 08.08.2020
Official Formula One Racing Power Play 7/99 - 08.08.2020
Rage of Mages II: Necromancer Power Play 7/99 - 08.08.2020
Army Men II Power Play 7/99 - 08.08.2020
Wet Attack: The Empire Cums Back Power Play 7/99 - 08.08.2020
Norm Koger's The Operational Art of War II: Modern Battles 1956-2000 Power Play 7/99 - 08.08.2020
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

