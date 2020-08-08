Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Thomas Igracki http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1566958 (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 92 KB / Aug 07 2020
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1566892 (Files/Archive) 2 MB / Aug 07 2020
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1566890 (Games/Editor) 325 KB / Aug 07 2020
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1566891 (Games/Editor) 104 KB / Aug 07 2020
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1566871 (Games/Action) 931 KB / Aug 07 2020
ENCORE http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1566477 (Demoscene/ENCORE) 35 MB / Aug 06 2020
ENCORE http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1566478 (Demoscene/ENCORE) 40 MB / Aug 06 2020
ENCORE http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1566479 (Demoscene/ENCORE) 46 MB / Aug 06 2020
Domenico Lattanzi http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1566471 (Graphics/Misc) 2 MB / Aug 06 2020
Carsten Siegner http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1565413 (Audio/Sequencer) 37 MB / Aug 03 2020
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1564372 (Games/Editor) 3 MB / Jul 31 2020
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1564373 (Misc) 699 KB / Jul 31 2020
