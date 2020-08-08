Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Combat Air Patrol Power Play 9/95 - 03.08.2020
Fighter Pilot (1998) PC Joker 1/99 - 03.08.2020
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 PC Joker 1/2001 - 03.08.2020
Waterworld: The Quest for Dry Land PC Joker 10/97 - 03.08.2020
Sonic 3D: Flickies' Island PC Joker 10/97 - 03.08.2020
Atomic Bomberman PC Joker 10/97 - 03.08.2020
Beasts & Bumpkins PC Joker 10/97 - 03.08.2020
Hitman: Kämpf dich in die Charts PC Joker 10/97 - 03.08.2020
Panic Soldier PC Joker 10/97 - 03.08.2020
Rebel Moon Rising PC Joker 10/97 - 03.08.2020
Evidence: Wer tötete Sarah Hopkins? PC Joker 10/97 - 03.08.2020
Dragon Dice PC Joker 10/97 - 03.08.2020
Erachacha PC Joker 10/97 - 03.08.2020
Kart Race PC Joker 10/97 - 03.08.2020
Basket Master ASM 12/87 - 31.07.2020
Sports Pack ASM 12/87 - 31.07.2020
Falcon 3.0: Operation: Fighting Tiger ASM 11/92 - 31.07.2020
Carriers at War ASM 11/92 - 31.07.2020
Doodlebug ASM 11/92 - 31.07.2020
King's Quest V: Absence Makes The Heart Go Yonder ASM 11/92 - 31.07.2020
Loom ASM 11/92 - 31.07.2020
Secret of Monkey Island, The ASM 11/92 - 31.07.2020
Dominium ASM 11/92 - 31.07.2020
Mantis: XF5700 Experimental Fighter ASM 11/92 - 31.07.2020
Alien 3 ASM 11/92 - 31.07.2020
Cover: NHL All-Star Hockey 98 - 31.07.2020
Cover: Quarantine - 31.07.2020
Cover: Wild West - 31.07.2020
Cover: Moon 2037 - 31.07.2020
Cover: Bart vs. the Space Mutants - 31.07.2020
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 08.08.2020 - 08:33 by AndreasM
