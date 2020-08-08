Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
Crono_AROS.lha - 2.0 - biz/misc - 6.8M - Generator of printable calendars - (readme)
Crono_MorphOS.lha - 2.0 - biz/misc - 6.7M - Generator of printable calendars - (readme)
Crono_OS4.lha - 2.0 - biz/misc - 7.4M - Generator of printable calendars - (readme)
MusicDesignStudio_1.10.lha - 1.10 - mus/edit - 38M - Music designer / composer - (readme)
newmeter.lha - 1.154 - util/wb - 15K - Show free RAM and storage as bar graphs - (readme)
rinfo.lha - 4 - util/wb - 6K - Create icons for folders missing one - (readme)
Void-Dreams33.zip - - demo/misc - 637K - Demopack with stuff from summer 2020 - (readme)
WormWars-OS4.lha - 9.23 - game/actio - 1.1M - Advanced snake/Tron game - (readme)
WormWars.lha - 9.23 - game/actio - 859K - Advanced snake/Tron game - (readme)
WormWarsMOS.lha - 9.23 - game/actio - 932K - Advanced snake/Tron game - (readme)
Yip_cover.lha - 1.0 2020020... - demo/intro - 140K - Yip cover intro (Revision 2020) - (readme)
Sumeria.lha - 19.2 - game/text - 155K - Sumeria is classic economic game - (readme)
KosovoMOS.lha - - util/sys - 1K - Kosovo country for MorphOS and OS4 - (readme)
Youaresomeone.lha - - mods/8voic - 163K - 16ch Synth Pop Ballad by HKvalhe - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.0M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
Deark.lha - 1.5.5 - util/arc - 2.5M - Extracting data from various file formats - (readme)
encore_morphoza.lha - 1.1 - demo/misc - 36M - Morphoza by Encore - demo for MorphOS - (readme)
F1GP2020Carset.lha - 0.2GBR - game/data - 7K - 2020 Carset for F1GP - (readme)
SilkRAW_AROS.lha - 1.2 - gfx/misc - 1.9M - GUI for Dave Coffin's program dcRAW - (readme)
SilkRAW_MorphOS.lha - 1.2 - gfx/misc - 2.4M - GUI for Dave Coffin's program dcRAW - (readme)
SilkRAW_OS4.lha - 1.2 - gfx/misc - 2.3M - GUI for Dave Coffin's program dcRAW - (readme)
wbpong.lha - 1.2.1 - game/wb - 6K - A simple pong game running in Workbench - (readme)
WormWars-AROS.zip - 9.23 - game/actio - 686K - Advanced snake/Tron game - (readme)
ZDOOM_AGA.lha - 1.22.3 - game/shoot - 846K - Amiga port of ZDOOM - (readme)
ZDOOM_RTG.lha - 1.22.3 - game/shoot - 506K - Amiga port of ZDOOM - (readme)
encore_morphilia.lha - 1.1 - demo/misc - 47M - Morphilia by Encore - demo for MorphOS - (readme)
encore_morphobia.lha - 1.1 - demo/misc - 40M - Morphobia by Encore - demo for MorphOS - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 08.08.2020 - 08:33 by AndreasM
