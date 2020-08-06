Heute ist Reign of Fire Amiga BBS 10 Jahre auf Telnet.
Schaut es Euch an. Verbindungen per DFÜ und Telnet ...
rof.cnetbbs.net:2300 - (414)304-5588
Quelle: https://forum.amiga.org/index.php?topic=74845
10 Jahre auf Telnet! Alles Gute zum Geburtstag, RoF
Published 06.08.2020 - 21:41 by AndreasM
