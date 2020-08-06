Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): (current shown in german): Back to previous page Search

10 Jahre auf Telnet! Alles Gute zum Geburtstag, RoF Published 06.08.2020 - 21:41 by AndreasM



Schaut es Euch an. Verbindungen per DFÜ und Telnet ...



rof.cnetbbs.net:2300 - (414)304-5588



Quelle: Heute ist Reign of Fire Amiga BBS 10 Jahre auf Telnet.Schaut es Euch an. Verbindungen per DFÜ und Telnet ...rof.cnetbbs.net:2300 - (414)304-5588Quelle: https://forum.amiga.org/index.php?topic=74845

Back to previous page

