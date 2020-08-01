Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1564372 (Games/Editor) 3 MB / Jul 31 2020
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1564373 (Misc) 699 KB / Jul 31 2020
Carsten Siegner http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1564083 (Audio/Sequencer) 37 MB / Jul 30 2020
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1564001 (Emulation) 4 MB / Jul 30 2020
George Sokianos http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1563989 (Network/Streaming) 263 KB / Jul 30 2020
jPV^RNO http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1563925 (Text/DTP) 7 MB / Jul 30 2020
Domenico Lattanzi http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1563926 (Office/Organizer) 6 MB / Jul 30 2020
Void http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1562511 (Demoscene) 2 MB / Jul 26 2020
Jacek Piszczek http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1562507 (Email) 20 MB / Jul 26 2020
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1562508 (Development/Cross) 2 MB / Jul 24 2020
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 01.08.2020 - 09:21 by AndreasM
