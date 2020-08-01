Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Smarty and the Nasty Gluttons - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2020
Dan Silva - Update the artist page
Tanager - Update the developer page
Ramrod - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Cool Croc Twins - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Richard L. Yapp (Rik Yapp) - Update the artist page
Cool Croc Twins - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Empire [Entertainment International] - Update the publisher page
Arcade Masters (Empire [Entertainment International]) - Update the publisher page
Impressions [Software Inspirations] - Update the publisher page
Rorke's Drift - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Tactix (Impressions [Software Inspirations]) - Update the publisher page
Ultimate Soccer Manager - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Ultimate Soccer Manager - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Touchdown! (Empire [Entertainment International]) - Update the publisher page
Energize (Impressions [Software Inspirations]) - Update the publisher page
IF... (Impressions [Software Inspirations]) - Update the publisher page
Softgold [Rushware] - Update the publisher page
Eric W. Schwartz - Update the artist page
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue HOL Uploads
01.08.2020
