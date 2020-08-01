The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
fpc-3.2.0a-arm-aros.lha - development/language - 3.2.0 - 53 MB - 24.07.2020 - FreePascal for arm-aros ABIv0
fpc-3.2.0a-i386-aros.lha - development/language - 3.2.0 - 53 MB - 24.07.2020 - FreePascal for i386-aros ABIv0
atomicbomberman_aros.lha - game/action - 2.8 - 2 MB - 24.07.2020 - Atomic Bomberman Fan Rewrite
minislugaros.zip - game/action - 2.0.0.04 - 9 MB - 24.07.2020 - a metal slug game
opentyrian2.1.lha - game/action - 2.1 - 6 MB - 24.07.2020 - Open-source port of the DOS game Tyrian.
bermuda_syndrome_ita_1_0.zip - game/adventure - 1.0 - 17 KB - 24.07.2020 - italian translate for bermuda syndrome game
easyrpg-aros.lha - game/adventure - 0.6.2.1 - 4 MB - 24.07.2020 - play games created with RPG Maker 2000 and 2003
africa.i386-aros.zip - game/board - 1.55 - 290 KB - 24.07.2020 - Conversion of 3W board game
soliton_rus.lha - game/card - 2.2 - 321 KB - 24.07.2020 - Russian translation for Soliton 2.2
odamex-aros.lha - game/fps - 0.7.0 - 6 MB - 24.07.2020 - open source engine for doom, doom2 ecc...
ativayeban.i386-aros.zip - game/misc - 2014 - 345 KB - 24.07.2020 - Fall through a labyrinth. Avoid getting crushed!
fireattack_arosx86.lha - game/misc - 1.0 - 3 MB - 24.07.2020 - LCD game conversion
runaway_arosx86.lha - game/misc - 1.21 - 2 MB - 24.07.2020 - LCD game conversion remake
donkeykong_arosx86.lha - game/platform - 1.42 - 3 MB - 24.07.2020 - is a remake of a LCD game in the Game&Watch
amilines_rus.lha - game/puzzle - 3.00 - 23 KB - 24.07.2020 - Russian catalog file for AmiLines 3.00
zeengine.i386-aros.zip - graphics/misc - GP2X - 337 KB - 24.07.2020 - SDL software rendering engine with 16-bpp models.
mcc_betterstring-11.34.lha - library/mui - 11.34 - 316 KB - 24.07.2020 - BetterString custom class for MUI
mcc_nlist-0.126.lha - library/mui - 0.126 - 2 MB - 24.07.2020 - NList custom classes for MUI
mcc_texteditor-15.54.lha - library/mui - 15.54 - 870 KB - 24.07.2020 - TextEditor custom class for MUI
mcc_thebar-26.20.lha - library/mui - 26.20 - 2 MB - 24.07.2020 - Next Generation Toolbar MUI Custom Class
rnodtp_alpha_1.0.lha - office/dtp - Alpha_1.0 - 3 MB - 24.07.2020 - PDF File creator
rnodtp_beta.lha - office/dtp - beta - 2 MB - 24.07.2020 - Simple Hollywood Program For Creation of PDF Files
mcamiga.lha - utility/filetool - 0.4 - 1 MB - 24.07.2020 - file manager Midnight/Norton commander style
mcamiga_0.8.lha - utility/filetool - 0.8 - 2 MB - 24.07.2020 - MyCommander for all Amiga systems
exutil_aros.lha - utility/misc - 0.5 - 1 MB - 24.07.2020 - An exif based batch renamer
annotate_pascal_syntax.lha - utility/text - 1.1 - 332 KB - 24.07.2020 - Annotate Pascal Syntax
led-20200202.tar.gz - utility/text/edit - 20200202 - 14 KB - 24.07.2020 - A simple line-oriented text editor.
installerlg.arm-aros.lha - utility/workbench - 0.1.0 - 116 KB - 24.07.2020 - Commodore Installer replacement Alpha 44
installerlg.i386-aros.lha - utility/workbench - 0.1.0Alp43 - 112 KB - 24.07.2020 - Commodore Installer replacement Alpha 43
slarti_arosx86abiv0.lha - video/misc - 1.1 - 8 MB - 24.07.2020 - create subtitle own your videos
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
01.08.2020 - AndreasM
