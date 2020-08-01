Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
D1X_Rebirth_RTG.lha - 0.58.1.004 - game/shoot - 2.1M - Amiga port of Descent (DXX-Rebirth) - (readme)
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha - 2.9 - gfx/fract - 11M - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals AOS4 - (readme)
ZDOOM_RTG.lha - 1.21 - game/shoot - 506K - Amiga port of ZDOOM v1.22 - (readme)
AmiDuke_AGA.lha - 1.0.18 - game/shoot - 725K - Amiga port of Duke Nukem 3D - (readme)
AmiDuke_RTG.lha - 1.0.18 - game/shoot - 725K - Amiga port of Duke Nukem 3D - (readme)
AmiQuake2_AGA.lha - 1.34 - game/shoot - 1.0M - Amiga port of Yamagi Quake II - (readme)
AmiQuake2_RTG.lha - 1.34 - game/shoot - 1.0M - Amiga port of Yamagi Quake II - (readme)
AmiQuake_AGA.lha - 1.34 - game/shoot - 231K - Amiga port of WinQuake - (readme)
AmiQuake_RTG.lha - 1.34 - game/shoot - 231K - Amiga port of WinQuake - (readme)
aweb3.5.09_68k_20070721.lha - 3.5.09 - comm/www - 3.4M - AWeb APL Lite 3.5.09 - (readme)
AWeb_APL34_full_020.lha - 3.4APL - comm/www - 1.5M - AWeb APL Lite Full Package (68020) - (readme)
AWeb_APL34_full_030.lha - 3.4APL - comm/www - 1.5M - AWeb APL Lite Full Package (68030) - (readme)
AWeb_APL34_full_040.lha - 3.4APL - comm/www - 1.5M - AWeb APL Lite Full Package (68040) - (readme)
AWeb_APL34_full_060.lha - 3.4APL - comm/www - 1.5M - AWeb APL Lite Full Package (68060) - (readme)
AWeb_APL34_full_MOS.lha - 3.4APL - comm/www - 1.8M - AWeb APL Lite Full Package (MorphOS) - (readme)
mui20dev.lha - 2.0 - dev/mui - 359K - MagicUserInterface V2.0, developer files - (readme)
mui20usr.lha - 2.0 - dev/mui - 635K - MagicUserInterface V2.0, user files - (readme)
EXULT_RTG.lha - 1.4.9.021 - game/role - 49M - Amiga port of Ultima 7 (EXULT) - (readme)
aiostreams.lha - 1.6.2 - util/batch - 263K - Stream video from major online platforms - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 26.61 - misc/emu - 4.8M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 26.61 - misc/emu - 4.3M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
BackdPattGener.lha - 1.3 - gfx/edit - 41K - Create your own backdrop patterns on WB - (readme)
DOSBox_RTG.lha - 0.74.019 - misc/emu - 1.5M - Amiga port of DOSBox - (readme)
F1GP2020Carset.lha - 0.2HUN - game/data - 7K - 2020 Carset for F1GP - (readme)
InstallerLG.src.lha - 0.1.0-alpha... - util/sys - 1.5M - Commodore Installer replacement - (readme)
ltx-cb10.lha - 1.0 - util/boot - 4K - CBoot v1.0 - Ultimate boot selector! - (readme)
Rambo4Theme.lha - - mods/misc - 34K - 4ch Rambo 4 Theme by HKvalhe - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 26.61 - misc/emu - 4.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmigaAMP3-68k.lha - 3.28 - mus/play - 347K - MPEG audio player with GUI - (readme)
AmigaAMP3.lha - 3.28 - mus/play - 1.8M - Multi format audio player with GUI - (readme)
CopyMemAIO.lha - 2.9 - util/boot - 2K - CopyMem which autoselects best code - (readme)
FreeSynd_RTG.lha - 0.7.5.01 - game/strat - 3.4M - Amiga port of Syndicate (FreeSynd) - (readme)
FrenchCanadianKeymap.lha - 1.1 - driver/input - 2K - Keymap for French Canadian keyboards - (readme)
ReportPlus-OS4.lha - 7.91 - util/misc - 751K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ReportPlus.lha - 7.91 - util/misc - 592K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
MCE-MOS.lha - 12.01 - game/edit - 3.2M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE-OS4.lha - 12.01 - game/edit - 3.3M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE.lha - 12.01 - game/edit - 2.8M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MusicDesignStudio_1.0.lha - 1.0 - mus/edit - 37M - Music designer / composer - (readme)
NoIDE13.lha - - disk/misc - 16K - Disable IDE interface on OS3.x / A4000 - (readme)
NoMoreDiv0.lha - 1.3 - util/boot - 2K - No more Division by Zero - (readme)
ReportPlusMOS.lha - 7.91 - util/misc - 700K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
RNOPublisher.lha - 1.0 - text/dtp - 7.8M - PDF creator - (readme)
RNOPublisher_68k-RTG.lha - 1.0 - text/dtp - 7.2M - PDF creator - (readme)
RNOPublisher_AROS.lha - 1.0 - text/dtp - 4.3M - PDF creator - (readme)
RNOPublisher_OS4.lha - 1.0 - text/dtp - 8.3M - PDF creator - (readme)
RNOPublisher_WOS-RTG.lha - 1.0 - text/dtp - 7.5M - PDF creator - (readme)
Crono_AROS.lha - 2.0 - biz/misc - 6.8M - Generator of printable calendars - (readme)
Crono_MorphOS.lha - 2.0 - biz/misc - 6.7M - Generator of printable calendars - (readme)
Crono_OS4.lha - 2.0 - biz/misc - 7.4M - Generator of printable calendars - (readme)
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 01.08.2020 - 09:21 by AndreasM
