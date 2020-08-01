 

 

 

Anonymous




Register
Login
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere

Amiga Future

Info
Magazines
Article Database
Merchandising
Shop
Downloads

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 145 was released on the July 2nd.

The Amiga Future 145 was released on the July 2nd.
The Amiga Future 145 was released on the July 2nd.

The Amiga Future 145 was released on the July 2nd.
More informations

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube

Advertisement

Amazon

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
Amiga Portal
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page

Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet

Published 01.08.2020 - 09:21 by AndreasM

Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.

In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.

Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:

D1X_Rebirth_RTG.lha - 0.58.1.004 - game/shoot - 2.1M - Amiga port of Descent (DXX-Rebirth) - (readme)
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha - 2.9 - gfx/fract - 11M - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals AOS4 - (readme)
ZDOOM_RTG.lha - 1.21 - game/shoot - 506K - Amiga port of ZDOOM v1.22 - (readme)
AmiDuke_AGA.lha - 1.0.18 - game/shoot - 725K - Amiga port of Duke Nukem 3D - (readme)
AmiDuke_RTG.lha - 1.0.18 - game/shoot - 725K - Amiga port of Duke Nukem 3D - (readme)
AmiQuake2_AGA.lha - 1.34 - game/shoot - 1.0M - Amiga port of Yamagi Quake II - (readme)
AmiQuake2_RTG.lha - 1.34 - game/shoot - 1.0M - Amiga port of Yamagi Quake II - (readme)
AmiQuake_AGA.lha - 1.34 - game/shoot - 231K - Amiga port of WinQuake - (readme)
AmiQuake_RTG.lha - 1.34 - game/shoot - 231K - Amiga port of WinQuake - (readme)
aweb3.5.09_68k_20070721.lha - 3.5.09 - comm/www - 3.4M - AWeb APL Lite 3.5.09 - (readme)
AWeb_APL34_full_020.lha - 3.4APL - comm/www - 1.5M - AWeb APL Lite Full Package (68020) - (readme)
AWeb_APL34_full_030.lha - 3.4APL - comm/www - 1.5M - AWeb APL Lite Full Package (68030) - (readme)
AWeb_APL34_full_040.lha - 3.4APL - comm/www - 1.5M - AWeb APL Lite Full Package (68040) - (readme)
AWeb_APL34_full_060.lha - 3.4APL - comm/www - 1.5M - AWeb APL Lite Full Package (68060) - (readme)
AWeb_APL34_full_MOS.lha - 3.4APL - comm/www - 1.8M - AWeb APL Lite Full Package (MorphOS) - (readme)
mui20dev.lha - 2.0 - dev/mui - 359K - MagicUserInterface V2.0, developer files - (readme)
mui20usr.lha - 2.0 - dev/mui - 635K - MagicUserInterface V2.0, user files - (readme)
EXULT_RTG.lha - 1.4.9.021 - game/role - 49M - Amiga port of Ultima 7 (EXULT) - (readme)
aiostreams.lha - 1.6.2 - util/batch - 263K - Stream video from major online platforms - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 26.61 - misc/emu - 4.8M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 26.61 - misc/emu - 4.3M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
BackdPattGener.lha - 1.3 - gfx/edit - 41K - Create your own backdrop patterns on WB - (readme)
DOSBox_RTG.lha - 0.74.019 - misc/emu - 1.5M - Amiga port of DOSBox - (readme)
F1GP2020Carset.lha - 0.2HUN - game/data - 7K - 2020 Carset for F1GP - (readme)
InstallerLG.src.lha - 0.1.0-alpha... - util/sys - 1.5M - Commodore Installer replacement - (readme)
ltx-cb10.lha - 1.0 - util/boot - 4K - CBoot v1.0 - Ultimate boot selector! - (readme)
Rambo4Theme.lha - &nbsp; - mods/misc - 34K - 4ch Rambo 4 Theme by HKvalhe - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 26.61 - misc/emu - 4.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmigaAMP3-68k.lha - 3.28 - mus/play - 347K - MPEG audio player with GUI - (readme)
AmigaAMP3.lha - 3.28 - mus/play - 1.8M - Multi format audio player with GUI - (readme)
CopyMemAIO.lha - 2.9 - util/boot - 2K - CopyMem which autoselects best code - (readme)
FreeSynd_RTG.lha - 0.7.5.01 - game/strat - 3.4M - Amiga port of Syndicate (FreeSynd) - (readme)
FrenchCanadianKeymap.lha - 1.1 - driver/input - 2K - Keymap for French Canadian keyboards - (readme)
ReportPlus-OS4.lha - 7.91 - util/misc - 751K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ReportPlus.lha - 7.91 - util/misc - 592K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
MCE-MOS.lha - 12.01 - game/edit - 3.2M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE-OS4.lha - 12.01 - game/edit - 3.3M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE.lha - 12.01 - game/edit - 2.8M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MusicDesignStudio_1.0.lha - 1.0 - mus/edit - 37M - Music designer / composer - (readme)
NoIDE13.lha - &nbsp; - disk/misc - 16K - Disable IDE interface on OS3.x / A4000 - (readme)
NoMoreDiv0.lha - 1.3 - util/boot - 2K - No more Division by Zero - (readme)
ReportPlusMOS.lha - 7.91 - util/misc - 700K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
RNOPublisher.lha - 1.0 - text/dtp - 7.8M - PDF creator - (readme)
RNOPublisher_68k-RTG.lha - 1.0 - text/dtp - 7.2M - PDF creator - (readme)
RNOPublisher_AROS.lha - 1.0 - text/dtp - 4.3M - PDF creator - (readme)
RNOPublisher_OS4.lha - 1.0 - text/dtp - 8.3M - PDF creator - (readme)
RNOPublisher_WOS-RTG.lha - 1.0 - text/dtp - 7.5M - PDF creator - (readme)
Crono_AROS.lha - 2.0 - biz/misc - 6.8M - Generator of printable calendars - (readme)
Crono_MorphOS.lha - 2.0 - biz/misc - 6.7M - Generator of printable calendars - (readme)
Crono_OS4.lha - 2.0 - biz/misc - 7.4M - Generator of printable calendars - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page