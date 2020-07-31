Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Multi-game Character Editor Update erschienen Published 31.07.2020 - 10:13 by AndreasM



Der Source-Code ist dem Archiv beigelegt.



Mit MCE kann der User Spieldateien wie Highscores und Speicherstände von folgenden Spielen manipulieren:



Bard's Tale 1-3 & Construction Set

BattleTech

Bloodwych

California/Winter/World Games (1987-1988)

Cannon Fodder 1 & 2 (1993-1994)

Chambers of Shaolin

Champions of Krynn 1 & 3

Citadel of Vras

Dark Castle 1

Deja Vu 1 & 2

Demon's Winter

Dragon Wars

Druid 2

Eye of the Beholder 1 & 2

Faery Tale Adventure

Grand Monster Slam

Great Giana Sisters/Hard 'n' Heavy

GridStart 1-3

Heroes of the Lance

Hillsfar

Impossible Mission 2

It Came from the Desert (1989)

Keef the Thief

Last Ninja Remix (1990)

Legend of Faerghail

Legend of Lothian

Mercenary: Escape from Targ & The Second City

Might & Magic 2 & 3

Neuromancer

Nitro

Panza Kickboxing 1 & 2 (1990-1992)

Phantasie 1 & 3

Pinball Dreams/Fantasies/Illusions (1992-1995)

Pirates!

Pool of Radiance

Quadralien (1988)

Questron 2

Ragnarok

Return of the Jedi

Rockford

Rogue

Rorke's Drift (1990)

Shadowgate

Shadowlands

Sinbad and the Throne of the Falcon

Slaygon

Syndicate

Temple of Apshai

Times of Lore

Turbo

Transylvania 1 & 2

TV Sports Basketball (1990)

Ultima 3-6

Uninvited

Winter Games

Wizardry 6

World Games

Zerg



Download AmigaOS 3.9

Download AmigaOS 4

Download MorphOS

