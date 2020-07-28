Auf Games-Coffer wurden 12 AMOS Source Codes online gestellt:
ASCII Rainbow Viewer, Colour Cycling, Graphical Timer, High-Score Table, Joystick Handler, Mirror Image, Parallax Scrolling, Star Box, Text Example 1, Text Example 2, Type Writer und Warp Generator.
http://gamescoffer.co.uk
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 145 was released on the July 2nd.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Games-Coffer: 12 AMOS Source Codes hinzugefügt
Published 28.07.2020 - 12:58 by AndreasM
Back to previous page