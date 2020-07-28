Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Games-Coffer: 12 AMOS Source Codes hinzugefügt Published 28.07.2020 - 12:58 by AndreasM



http://gamescoffer.co.uk Auf Games-Coffer wurden 12 AMOS Source Codes online gestellt:ASCII Rainbow Viewer, Colour Cycling, Graphical Timer, High-Score Table, Joystick Handler, Mirror Image, Parallax Scrolling, Star Box, Text Example 1, Text Example 2, Type Writer und Warp Generator.

