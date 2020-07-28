 

 

 

Games-Coffer: 12 AMOS Source Codes hinzugefügt

Published 28.07.2020 - 12:58 by AndreasM

Auf Games-Coffer wurden 12 AMOS Source Codes online gestellt:

ASCII Rainbow Viewer, Colour Cycling, Graphical Timer, High-Score Table, Joystick Handler, Mirror Image, Parallax Scrolling, Star Box, Text Example 1, Text Example 2, Type Writer und Warp Generator.

http://gamescoffer.co.uk

