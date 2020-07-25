Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1561660 (Games/Editor) 3 MB / Jul 23 2020
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1561661 (Misc) 698 KB / Jul 23 2020
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1561662 (Emulation) 4 MB / Jul 23 2020
Ola Söder http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1561663 (System/Shell) 149 KB / Jul 23 2020
Dennis Boon http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1560946 (Development/GCC) 8 MB / Jul 20 2020
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1559747 (Games/Shoot+2D) 48 MB / Jul 18 2020
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1559727 (Misc) 4 MB / Jul 18 2020
Herbert Klackl http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1559726 (Games/Action) 19 MB / Jul 18 2020
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 145 was released on the July 2nd.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 25.07.2020 - 12:41 by AndreasM
Back to previous page