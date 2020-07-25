Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Harrier Combat Simulator / High Roller - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Talking Birds - Update the publisher page
Talking Birds - Update the developer page
Peter Schmeichel Soccer - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Graeme Souness Soccer Manager - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Graeme Souness Soccer Manager - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Graeme Souness Soccer Manager - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Kenny Dalglish's Soccer Manager / Soccer Manager - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Kenny Dalglish's Soccer Manager / Soccer Manager - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Kenny Dalglish's Soccer Manager / Soccer Manager - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Kenny Dalglish's Soccer Manager / Soccer Manager - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 25.07.2020 - 12:47 by AndreasM
