 

 

 

Anonymous




Register
Login
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere

Amiga Future

Info
Magazines
Article Database
Merchandising
Shop
Downloads

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 145 was released on the July 2nd.

The Amiga Future 145 was released on the July 2nd.
The Amiga Future 145 was released on the July 2nd.

The Amiga Future 145 was released on the July 2nd.
More informations

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube

Advertisement

Amazon

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
Amiga Portal
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page

Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive

Published 25.07.2020 - 12:41 by AndreasM

The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .

Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.

Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.

The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:

fpc-3.2.0a-arm-aros.lha - development/language - 3.2.0 - 53 MB - 24.07.2020 - FreePascal for arm-aros ABIv0
fpc-3.2.0a-i386-aros.lha - development/language - 3.2.0 - 53 MB - 24.07.2020 - FreePascal for i386-aros ABIv0
atomicbomberman_aros.lha - game/action - 2.8 - 2 MB - 24.07.2020 - Atomic Bomberman Fan Rewrite
minislugaros.zip - game/action - 2.0.0.04 - 9 MB - 24.07.2020 - a metal slug game
opentyrian2.1.lha - game/action - 2.1 - 6 MB - 24.07.2020 - Open-source port of the DOS game Tyrian.
bermuda_syndrome_ita_1_0.zip - game/adventure - 1.0 - 17 KB - 24.07.2020 - italian translate for bermuda syndrome game
easyrpg-aros.lha - game/adventure - 0.6.2.1 - 4 MB - 24.07.2020 - play games created with RPG Maker 2000 and 2003
africa.i386-aros.zip - game/board - 1.55 - 290 KB - 24.07.2020 - Conversion of 3W board game
soliton_rus.lha - game/card - 2.2 - 321 KB - 24.07.2020 - Russian translation for Soliton 2.2
odamex-aros.lha - game/fps - 0.7.0 - 6 MB - 24.07.2020 - open source engine for doom, doom2 ecc...
ativayeban.i386-aros.zip - game/misc - 2014 - 345 KB - 24.07.2020 - Fall through a labyrinth. Avoid getting crushed!
fireattack_arosx86.lha - game/misc - 1.0 - 3 MB - 24.07.2020 - LCD game conversion
runaway_arosx86.lha - game/misc - 1.21 - 2 MB - 24.07.2020 - LCD game conversion remake
donkeykong_arosx86.lha - game/platform - 1.42 - 3 MB - 24.07.2020 - is a remake of a LCD game in the Game&Watch
amilines_rus.lha - game/puzzle - 3.00 - 23 KB - 24.07.2020 - Russian catalog file for AmiLines 3.00
zeengine.i386-aros.zip - graphics/misc - GP2X - 337 KB - 24.07.2020 - SDL software rendering engine with 16-bpp models.
mcc_betterstring-11.34.lha - library/mui - 11.34 - 316 KB - 24.07.2020 - BetterString custom class for MUI
mcc_nlist-0.126.lha - library/mui - 0.126 - 2 MB - 24.07.2020 - NList custom classes for MUI
mcc_texteditor-15.54.lha - library/mui - 15.54 - 870 KB - 24.07.2020 - TextEditor custom class for MUI
mcc_thebar-26.20.lha - library/mui - 26.20 - 2 MB - 24.07.2020 - Next Generation Toolbar MUI Custom Class
rnodtp_alpha_1.0.lha - office/dtp - Alpha_1.0 - 3 MB - 24.07.2020 - PDF File creator
rnodtp_beta.lha - office/dtp - beta - 2 MB - 24.07.2020 - Simple Hollywood Program For Creation of PDF Files
mcamiga.lha - utility/filetool - 0.4 - 1 MB - 24.07.2020 - file manager Midnight/Norton commander style
mcamiga_0.8.lha - utility/filetool - 0.8 - 2 MB - 24.07.2020 - MyCommander for all Amiga systems
exutil_aros.lha - utility/misc - 0.5 - 1 MB - 24.07.2020 - An exif based batch renamer
annotate_pascal_syntax.lha - utility/text - 1.1 - 332 KB - 24.07.2020 - Annotate Pascal Syntax
led-20200202.tar.gz - utility/text/edit - 20200202 - 14 KB - 24.07.2020 - A simple line-oriented text editor.
installerlg.arm-aros.lha - utility/workbench - 0.1.0 - 116 KB - 24.07.2020 - Commodore Installer replacement Alpha 44
installerlg.i386-aros.lha - utility/workbench - 0.1.0Alp43 - 112 KB - 24.07.2020 - Commodore Installer replacement Alpha 43
slarti_arosx86abiv0.lha - video/misc - 1.1 - 8 MB - 24.07.2020 - create subtitle own your videos
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page