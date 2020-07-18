Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Daytona675x http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1554167 (Games/Action) 1 MB / Jul 16 2020
Ola Söder http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1557675 (System/Shell) 145 KB / Jul 14 2020
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1556707 (Games/Shoot+2D) 48 MB / Jul 13 2020
Marcus Sackrow http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1557676 (Development/FreePascal) 53 MB / Jul 13 2020
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1556998 (Games/Think) 1 MB / Jul 13 2020
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1556623 (Games/Action) 2 MB / Jul 12 2020
AmiBlitz Team http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1556607 (Development/AmiBlitz) 10 MB / Jul 12 2020
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 18.07.2020 - 09:06 by AndreasM
