Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 145 was released on the July 2nd.

The Amiga Future 145 was released on the July 2nd.
The Amiga Future 145 was released on the July 2nd.

The Amiga Future 145 was released on the July 2nd.
More informations

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 18.07.2020 - 09:06 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Heartland ASM 8/86 - 16.07.2020
QL Jabber ASM 8/86 - 16.07.2020
Collapse ASM 8/86 - 16.07.2020
Tobruk: The Clash of Armour ASM 8/86 - 16.07.2020
Las Vegas Video Poker ASM 8/86 - 16.07.2020
Nuclear Embargo ASM 8/86 - 16.07.2020
Head Coach ASM 8/86 - 16.07.2020
Mission Omega ASM 8/86 - 16.07.2020
Magische Siegel, Das ASM 8/86 - 16.07.2020
Beer Hunter ASM 8/86 - 16.07.2020
Leather Goddesses of Phobos ASM 8/86 - 16.07.2020
Hacker II: The Doomsday Papers ASM 8/86 - 16.07.2020
Mindstone ASM 8/86 - 16.07.2020
Juxtaposition: Barons of Ceti V ASM 8/86 - 16.07.2020
Warriors of Ras ASM 8/86 - 16.07.2020
Krazy Ivan Video Games 1/96 - 11.07.2020
Krazy Ivan Mega Fun 8/97 - 11.07.2020
Xevious 3D/G+ Mega Fun 8/97 - 11.07.2020
Darklight Conflict Mega Fun 8/97 - 11.07.2020
VR Baseball '97 Mega Fun 8/97 - 11.07.2020
Hard Boiled Mega Fun 8/97 - 11.07.2020
Battle Arena Toshinden 3 Mega Fun 8/97 - 11.07.2020
Ray Tracers Mega Fun 8/97 - 11.07.2020
Actua Soccer Club Edition Mega Fun 8/97 - 11.07.2020
Fighters' Impact Mega Fun 8/97 - 11.07.2020
Agent Armstrong Mega Fun 8/97 - 11.07.2020
Discworld II: Vermutlich vermisst...!? Mega Fun 9/97 - 11.07.2020
Mischief Makers Mega Fun 9/97 - 11.07.2020
Blast Corps Mega Fun 9/97 - 11.07.2020
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

