Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Heartland ASM 8/86 - 16.07.2020
QL Jabber ASM 8/86 - 16.07.2020
Collapse ASM 8/86 - 16.07.2020
Tobruk: The Clash of Armour ASM 8/86 - 16.07.2020
Las Vegas Video Poker ASM 8/86 - 16.07.2020
Nuclear Embargo ASM 8/86 - 16.07.2020
Head Coach ASM 8/86 - 16.07.2020
Mission Omega ASM 8/86 - 16.07.2020
Magische Siegel, Das ASM 8/86 - 16.07.2020
Beer Hunter ASM 8/86 - 16.07.2020
Leather Goddesses of Phobos ASM 8/86 - 16.07.2020
Hacker II: The Doomsday Papers ASM 8/86 - 16.07.2020
Mindstone ASM 8/86 - 16.07.2020
Juxtaposition: Barons of Ceti V ASM 8/86 - 16.07.2020
Warriors of Ras ASM 8/86 - 16.07.2020
Krazy Ivan Video Games 1/96 - 11.07.2020
Krazy Ivan Mega Fun 8/97 - 11.07.2020
Xevious 3D/G+ Mega Fun 8/97 - 11.07.2020
Darklight Conflict Mega Fun 8/97 - 11.07.2020
VR Baseball '97 Mega Fun 8/97 - 11.07.2020
Hard Boiled Mega Fun 8/97 - 11.07.2020
Battle Arena Toshinden 3 Mega Fun 8/97 - 11.07.2020
Ray Tracers Mega Fun 8/97 - 11.07.2020
Actua Soccer Club Edition Mega Fun 8/97 - 11.07.2020
Fighters' Impact Mega Fun 8/97 - 11.07.2020
Agent Armstrong Mega Fun 8/97 - 11.07.2020
Discworld II: Vermutlich vermisst...!? Mega Fun 9/97 - 11.07.2020
Mischief Makers Mega Fun 9/97 - 11.07.2020
Blast Corps Mega Fun 9/97 - 11.07.2020
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 18.07.2020 - 09:06 by AndreasM
