Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Alfonso Ranieri and TheBar Open Source Team http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1555726 (System/MUI+Classes) 1 MB / Jul 09 2020
Jens Maus http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1555727 (System/MUI+Classes) 870 KB / Jul 09 2020
NList Open Source Team http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1555728 (System/MUI+Classes) 1 MB / Jul 09 2020
Jens Maus http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1555729 (System/MUI+Classes) 316 KB / Jul 09 2020
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1542121 (Games/Think) 35 MB / Jul 07 2020
Thomas Igracki http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1554770 (Multimedia) 91 KB / Jul 05 2020
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1554364 (Development/Library) 897 KB / Jul 04 2020
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1554320 (Development/Library) 2 MB / Jul 04 2020
Ola Söder http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1554321 (System/Shell) 144 KB / Jul 04 2020
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1554166 (Games/Editor) 172 KB / Jul 04 2020
Daytona675x http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1554167 (Games/Action) 1 MB / Jul 04 2020
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1554168 (Games/Editor) 228 KB / Jul 04 2020
Steffen Gutmann http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1553906 (Office/Database) 5 MB / Jul 03 2020
Christophe Genre http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1553903 (Files/Tools) 431 KB / Jul 03 2020
James Jacobs http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1553904 (Games/Editor) 2 MB / Jul 03 2020
James Jacob, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1553905 (Emulation) 4 MB / Jul 03 2020
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 11.07.2020 - 08:49
