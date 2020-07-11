 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 145 was released on the July 2nd.

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 11.07.2020 - 08:49 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Betrayal in Antara PC Joker 9/97 - 08.07.2020
Betrayal in Antara Power Play 9/97 - 08.07.2020
Betrayal in Antara PC Games 8/97 - 08.07.2020
MC 1/82 - 03.07.2020
MC 2/82 - 03.07.2020
MC 3/82 - 03.07.2020
MC 4/82 - 03.07.2020
MC 5/82 - 03.07.2020
MC 10/82 - 03.07.2020
MC 11/82 - 03.07.2020
Amiga Future Nr. 145 - 03.07.2020
Cover: Betrayal at Krondor - 03.07.2020
Cover: Heirs to the Throne - 03.07.2020
Cover: Nanatsu no Hikan: Senritsu no Bishou - 03.07.2020
Cover: Blast Chamber - 03.07.2020
Cover: Crypt Killer - 03.07.2020
Cover: Krazy Ivan - 03.07.2020
Cover: Robotica - 03.07.2020
Cover: Splitterwelten - 03.07.2020
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

