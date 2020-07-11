 

 

 

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 11.07.2020 - 08:49 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Eddie Edwards SuperSki / SuperSki / SuperSki Challenge - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Downhill Challenge (Brøderbund) - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Eddie Edwards SuperSki / SuperSki / SuperSki Challenge - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Eddie Edwards SuperSki / SuperSki / SuperSki Challenge - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Eddie Edwards SuperSki / SuperSki / SuperSki Challenge - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Phantasie: Bonus Edition - Update the game page - OCS - 1991
Phantasie: Bonus Edition - Upload 3 Disk scan pictures - OCS - 1991
Quick Money - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Deep, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Quick Money - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Zoek De Verschillen - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Zoek De Verschillen - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Woorden Puzzel - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1989
Woorden Puzzel - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Wirrel Warrel Puzzel Kubus - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Wirrel Warrel Puzzel Kubus - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Wirrel Warrel Puzzel Kubus - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Topografie Europa - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1989
Topografie Europa - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
10 Out Of 10 Maths Statistics - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
10 Out Of 10 Maths Statistics - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS
Tile Trial - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Tile Trial - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Ski-Run - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ski-Run - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ski-Run - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Schuifpuzzel - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Schuifpuzzel - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Razzle Dazzle - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Razzle Dazzle - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Razzle Dazzle - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Puzzel Mania - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1989
Puzzel Mania - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Deep, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Deep, The - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Deep, The - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Deep, The - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Onderwijs Disk 9 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Onderwijs Disk 9 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Onderwijs Disk 8 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Onderwijs Disk 8 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Onderwijs Disk 7 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Onderwijs Disk 7 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Onderwijs Disk 6 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Onderwijs Disk 6 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Onderwijs Disk 5 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Onderwijs Disk 5 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Onderwijs Disk 4 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1989
Onderwijs Disk 4 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Onderwijs Disk 3 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1989
Onderwijs Disk 3 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Onderwijs Disk 1 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Mini Loco 3 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Onderwijs Disk 2 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1989
Onderwijs Disk 2 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Onderwijs Disk 1 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1989
Onderwijs Disk 1 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Molekulen - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Molekulen - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Mini Loco 3 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1989
Mini Loco 3 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Ben Campbell - Update the artist page
Ben Campbell - Create one new developer page
Maniacball - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS, RTG - 1996
Alien Breed 3D - Upload 128 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1995
Premium - Update the game page -
Premium - Update the Game manual comments -
Premium - Upload 1 Game manual -
Premium - Upload 1 Disk scan picture -
Premium - Upload 3 Disk scan pictures -
Premium - Upload 1 Box scan picture -
Charon 5 / Rings - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Charon 5 / Rings - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Andreas Seebeck - Update the artist page
Andreas Rohe - Create one new artist page
Thomas Seebeck - Create one new artist page
Tim Koch - Update the artist page
Tim Koch - Upload 9 Artist photo pictures
Vorlon - Update the developer page
Vorlon - Update the publisher page
Ultra Violent Worlds - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD - 1998
Super Skidmarks - Update the Game map comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Super Skidmarks - Upload 24 Game map pictures - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Super Skidmarks - Upload 100 Screenshot pictures - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Super Skidmarks - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Premium - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture -
