Last Magazine

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet

Published 11.07.2020 - 08:49 by AndreasM

Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.

In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.

Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:

Maluva.lha - 0.9 - game/edit - 228K - DAAD extension - (readme)
MUIbase-4.2.lha - 4.2 - biz/dbase - 5.7M - Programmable relational database w/ GUI - (readme)
PAWS2DAAD.lha - 2.2 - game/edit - 172K - PAWS/Quill database extractor - (readme)
FloppyFile.lha - 1.0 - disk/misc - 8K - Floppy imager with raw disk support - (readme)
NRWasted2020.lha - &nbsp; - mods/8voic - 281K - 5ch Wasted Ninja 2020 by HKvalhe - (readme)
AmiQuake_AGA.lha - 1.33 - game/shoot - 231K - Amiga port of WinQuake v1.09 - (readme)
AmiQuake_RTG.lha - 1.33 - game/shoot - 231K - Amiga port of WinQuake v1.09 - (readme)
GrabPrefsPointer13.lha - 1.0 - util/cli - 17K - Extracts WB1.3 Pointer images to IFF - (readme)
MMULib.lha - 46.19 - util/libs - 723K - Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs - (readme)
VideoEasel.lha - 1.64 - gfx/misc - 1.8M - THE flexible Cellular Automaton - (readme)
ViNCEd.lha - 3.95.1 - util/shell - 768K - the final CON: solution. ^Z, TAB Expand - (readme)
AmiQuake2_AGA.lha - 1.33 - game/shoot - 1.0M - Amiga port of Yamagi Quake II v5.11 - (readme)
AmiQuake2_RTG.lha - 1.33 - game/shoot - 1.0M - Amiga port of Yamagi Quake II v5.11 - (readme)
DOSBox_RTG.lha - 0.74.016 - misc/emu - 2.0M - Amiga port of DOSBox v0.74 - (readme)
Amix530.lha - 5.3.0 - comm/amiex - 998K - AmiExpress BBS system redeveloped in E - (readme)
F1GP2020Carset.lha - 0.1 - game/data - 8K - 2020 Carset for F1GP - (readme)
YvesGrolet-sources.zip - &nbsp; - game/shoot - 20M - sourcecode for Psygnosis' Agony (+more) - (readme)
InstallerLG.i386-aros.lha - 0.1.0-alpha... - util/sys - 113K - Commodore Installer replacement - (readme)
InstallerLG.ppc-morphos.lha - 0.1.0-alpha... - util/sys - 145K - Commodore Installer replacement - (readme)
