Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Tim Koch - Update the artist page
Ultra Violent Worlds - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD - 1998
Super Skidmarks - Update the Game map comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Super Skidmarks - Upload 24 Game map pictures - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Super Skidmarks - Upload 100 Screenshot pictures - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Super Skidmarks - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Premium - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture -
Premium - Update the game page -
Tennis Cup - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Panza Kick Boxing - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Baby Jo In ''Going Home'' - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Premium - Create one new game page -
Populous II: Trials Of The Olympian Gods - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Populous II: The Challenge Games - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Populous II: The Challenge Games - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Populous II: The Challenge Games - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Populous II: The Challenge Games - Upload 128 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Populous II: The Challenge Games - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Populous II: Trials Of The Olympian Gods - Upload 128 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Deutsche Imperium, Das - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1990
Deutsche Imperium, Das - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1990
Squamble - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sensible Massacre: England v Holland - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Transplant - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Jack Nicklaus Presents The Major Championship Courses Of 1989 - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Jack Nicklaus Presents The International Course Disk - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Populous II: The Challenge Games - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1992
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 04.07.2020 - 13:13 by AndreasM
