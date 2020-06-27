WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Pinball Dreams - [improved] - (Digital Illusions) allow to play with 2 joysticks, fixed intro music replay - Info
Gobliins 2 - [improved] - (Cocktel Vision) fixed sound replay, fixed install script - Info
Turrican 2 - [updated] - (Factor 5/Rainbow Arts) fixed install script - Info
Black Dawn VI - [new] - Hellbound</a> - (F1 Licenceware) done by JOTD - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/BlackDawn6.html]Info
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 27.06.2020 - 09:02 by AndreasM
