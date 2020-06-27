Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
libfribidi.lha - development/library/misc - 1.0.9 - 230 KB - 23.06.2020 - Free Unicode Bidirectional Algorithm
ugtablet.lha - driver/input - 1.7 - 145 KB - 19.06.2020 - Driver for UGTABLET based tablets eg XP-Pen
atheros5000.lha - driver/network - 1.6 - 888 KB - 24.06.2020 - Driver for 54Mbps wireless network cards
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 26.5 - 5 MB - 23.06.2020 - Signetics-based machines emulator
soliton_rus.lha - game/card - 2.2 - 331 KB - 26.06.2020 - Russian translation for Soliton 2.2
nexuiz.lha - game/fps - 2.5.2 - 21 MB - 19.06.2020 - Fast paced 3D deathmatch game
jump-n-blob_src.lha - game/platform - 1.0 - 66 KB - 21.06.2020 - Typical jump and run platform game
aos-iconsupdate6.lha - graphics/icon - 19-06-2020 - 4 MB - 19.06.2020 - AmigaOS 4.1 Style Icons ...
acuario.lha - graphics/screenblanker - 2020 - 5 MB - 21.06.2020 - A nice screen saver with beauty mermaid & fishes
fairies.lha - graphics/screenblanker - 2020 - 2 MB - 26.06.2020 - Portable And freeware screen saver/blanker
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 145 will be released on the 5th July.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 27.06.2020 - 09:02 by AndreasM
Back to previous page