Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Marcus Sackrow http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1551865 (Development/FreePascal) 53 MB / Jun 25 2020
Itix, BeWorld and BSzili http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1531842 (Development/Library) 2 MB / Jun 23 2020
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1551405 (Games/Think) 4 MB / Jun 22 2020
Ace - Pur3lam3rs http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1551376 (Games/BrickBreaker) 482 KB / Jun 22 2020
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1531917 (Development/Library) 1 MB / Jun 21 2020
Szilárd Biró http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1551286 (Emulation) 4 MB / Jun 21 2020
Fabien Coeurjoly, MorphOS Team http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1551044 (Multimedia) 27 MB / Jun 20 2020
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
27.06.2020
