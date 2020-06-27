 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 145 will be released on the 5th July.

More informations

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german):
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 27.06.2020 - 09:02 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Airball ASM 7/89 - 26.06.2020
Magic Marble ASM 7/89 - 26.06.2020
Cosmic Pirate ASM 7/89 - 26.06.2020
Airball ASM 12/89 - 26.06.2020
APB ASM 12/89 - 26.06.2020
Skrull ASM 12/89 - 26.06.2020
Airfix: Dogfighter PC Joker 12/2000 - 26.06.2020
Dune 2000 PC Joker 9/98 - 26.06.2020
M.A.X. 2: Mechanized Assault & Exploration PC Joker 9/98 - 26.06.2020
WarGames (1998) PC Joker 9/98 - 26.06.2020
Cyberstorm 2: Corporate Wars PC Joker 9/98 - 26.06.2020
Dominion: Storm Over Gift 3 PC Joker 9/98 - 26.06.2020
Stratosphere: Conquest of the Skies PC Joker 9/98 - 26.06.2020
Vangers: One for the Road PC Joker 9/98 - 26.06.2020
Chimera ASM 4/86 - 21.06.2020
Tennis (TI 99 / 4A) ASM 4/86 - 21.06.2020
Barry McGuigan World Championship Boxing ASM 4/86 - 21.06.2020
Danger Ranger ASM 4/86 - 21.06.2020
Roller Coaster ASM 4/86 - 21.06.2020
BMX Simulator ASM 3/87 - 21.06.2020
500 cc Grand Prix ASM 3/87 - 21.06.2020
Par Five Golf ASM 3/87 - 21.06.2020
Blast Chamber Video Games 5/97 - 21.06.2020
Panzer General II Video Games 5/97 - 21.06.2020
Lifeforce Tenka Video Games 5/97 - 21.06.2020
Speedster Video Games 5/97 - 21.06.2020
Carrier (Dreamcast) Video Games 5/2000 - 21.06.2020
Seven Mansions: Ghastly Smile Video Games 5/2000 - 21.06.2020
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

