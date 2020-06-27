Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Sensible Massacre: England v Holland - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Sensible Massacre: England v Holland - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Sensible Massacre: England v Holland - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Squamble - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Jonathan Hare (Johnathan Hare, Jovial Jops) - Update the artist page
GrossFX Department - Update the artist page
Trivial Pursuit: Amiga Genus Edition / Trivial Pursuit: The Computer Game - Genus Edition / Trivial Pursuit: The Computer Game - Amiga-Genus Edition - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Trivial Pursuit: Amiga Genus Edition / Trivial Pursuit: The Computer Game - Genus Edition / Trivial Pursuit: The Computer Game - Amiga-Genus Edition - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Trivial Pursuit: Amiga Genus Edition / Trivial Pursuit: The Computer Game - Genus Edition / Trivial Pursuit: The Computer Game - Amiga-Genus Edition - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Trivial Pursuit: Amiga Genus Edition / Trivial Pursuit: The Computer Game - Genus Edition / Trivial Pursuit: The Computer Game - Amiga-Genus Edition - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
James Hall - Update the artist page
B.A.T. II / Koshan Conspiracy, The - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ski Or Die - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sim City 2000 - Update the Disk scan comments - AGA - 1994
Red Zone - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Plan 9 From Outer Space - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Operation Wolf - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Nightdawn - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Globulus - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ghostbusters II - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ghostbusters II - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Crash Garrett - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
B.A.T. II / Koshan Conspiracy, The - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
X-Out - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Wings Of Fury - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
TwinWorld: Land Of Vision - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles: The Coin-Op! / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Arcade Game / Tortugas Ninja 2: The Coin Op / Tortues Ninja 2: Le Coin-Op! - Update the game page -
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles: The Coin-Op! / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Arcade Game / Tortugas Ninja 2: The Coin Op / Tortues Ninja 2: Le Coin-Op! - Update the Box scan comments -
Tom And The Ghost - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ski Or Die - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sim City 2000 - Update the Box scan comments - AGA - 1994
One On One (Electronic Arts) / One-On-One - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1985
Nightdawn - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Plan 9 From Outer Space - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Pick'N Pile - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Operation Wolf - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Red Zone - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Microcosm - Update the Box scan comments - CD32 - 1994
Iron Lord - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Globulus - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dragon's Lair - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Dogfight: 80 Years Of Aerial Warfare - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Crash Garrett - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
B.A.T. (Bureau Of Astral Troubleshooters) - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Winning 5 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures -
Antares: Der Griff Nach Den Sternen - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Air Supply - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Air Supply - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Creatures To The Rescue / Creatures - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Crash Garrett - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Crash Garrett - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Conqueror - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Great Courts 2 / Jimmy Connors Great Courts 2 - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Gotcha! - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Gotcha! - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Globulus - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Globulus - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ghostbusters II - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ghostbusters II - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Iron Lord - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Microcosm - Upload 4 Box scan pictures - CD32 - 1994
Operation Wolf - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Operation Wolf - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
One On One (Electronic Arts) / One-On-One - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1985
Super Sport Challenge - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Super Sport Challenge - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Super All Stars - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ski Or Die - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Ski Or Die - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sim City 2000 - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - AGA - 1994
Sim City 2000 - Upload 4 Box scan pictures - AGA - 1994
Wings Of Fury - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
X-Out - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
TwinWorld: Land Of Vision - Upload 4 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Tommy Gun - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Tommy Gun - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Tom And The Ghost - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Tintin On The Moon / Tintin Sur La Lune / Tim Und Struppi Auf Dem Mond - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Tintin On The Moon / Tintin Sur La Lune / Tim Und Struppi Auf Dem Mond - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Test Drive II Car Disk: The Super Cars - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles: The Coin-Op! / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Arcade Game / Tortugas Ninja 2: The Coin Op / Tortues Ninja 2: Le Coin-Op! - Upload 2 Box scan pictures -
Roadkill - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - CD32 - 1994
Road Raider - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Red Zone - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Red Zone - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Plan 9 From Outer Space - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Plan 9 From Outer Space - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Pick'N Pile - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Nightdawn - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Nightdawn - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Dragon's Lair - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Dogfight: 80 Years Of Aerial Warfare - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dennis - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - AGA - 1994
Bombmania - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Bombmania - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
B.A.T. II / Koshan Conspiracy, The - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
B.A.T. II / Koshan Conspiracy, The - Upload 4 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
B.A.T. (Bureau Of Astral Troubleshooters) - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Pro Boxing Simulator - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Vac-Suit Jack - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Spellbound! - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Mission, The - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Mission, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Terry Simpson - Create one new artist page
Michael Simpson - Create one new artist page
Pro Boxing Simulator - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Pacific Storm: The Solomons Campaign - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Pacific Storm: The Midway Campaign - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Magic Johnson's Basketball: College MVP Data Disk / Omni-Play Basketball: College League Disk - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
International Ninja Rabbits - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Full Contact - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Team 7 - Update the developer page
Full Contact - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Chrome - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Battle Tank: Kursk To Berlin - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Master Blaster - Update the game page - OCS - 1994
African Rainforest, The: A My Paint Coloring Book - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Ninja Spirit - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ninja Spirit - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Franco Baresi World Cup Kick Off - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Corona Magica, La - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Colorado - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Casino 3000 - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Diamond Fever: Amiga Plus Edition - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1999
Diamond Fever - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Brainwave Dezign - Update the developer page
Ronald Mayer - Update the artist page
Ronald Mayer - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
MR Soft - Update the developer page
AD&D Collectors Edition: Heroes Of The Lance, Dragons Of Flame & Hillsfar - Update the game page - OCS - 1991
Phantasie: Bonus Edition - Update the game page - OCS - 1991
WizardWorks - Update the publisher page
10 Out Of 10 Maths Statistics - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS
10 Out Of 10 Maths Statistics - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS
10 Out Of 10 Maths Statistics - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Legends Of Valour: Volume 1 - The Dawning - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Legends Of Valour: Volume 1 - The Dawning - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
10 Out Of 10 Maths Geometry - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS
Phantasie: Bonus Edition - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1991
Falcon: The Classic Collection - Upload 3 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS
Falcon: The Classic Collection - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS
10 Out Of 10 Maths Algebra - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
10 Out Of 10 German - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
10 Out Of 10 German - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Air Bucks - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Air Bucks - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
James Clavell's Shōgun - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
James Clavell's Shōgun - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Lords Of The Realm - Upload 3 Disk scan pictures - AGA - 1994
Lords Of The Realm - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - AGA - 1994
Legends Of Valour: Volume 1 - The Dawning - Upload 4 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Legends Of Valour: Volume 1 - The Dawning - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
10 Out Of 10 Maths Geometry - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Sea, Soft & Sun - Update the game page -
Bloodwych: The Extended Levels / Bloodwych: Data Disks - Vol 1 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Trois Petits Cochons S'Amusent, Les - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Vie Et Mort Des Dinosaures - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Picsou: Chasseur De Trésor - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Mini Loco 1 - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Memory Master - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 27.06.2020 - 09:02 by AndreasM
