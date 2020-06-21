 

 

 

Last Magazine

More informations

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Golden Wing - Ein preisgekröntes Amiga-Spiel erhält eine Deluxe Collectors Edition

Published 21.06.2020 - 12:54 by AndreasM

Golden Wing von CopperSky wurde bereits mehrmals in den Indie Retro News erwähnt und bereits 2017 in der dritten Ausgabe der Capacitor-Party, als es den Best Game Award gewann. Es war ein so unterhaltsames Spiel, dass sich Amiga-Spieler auch 2018 an der Vollversion zu erfreuten, als es als digitaler Download sowohl im ADF- als auch im HD-Format verfügbar war.
Es fehlte nur noch eine vollständigen Box-Edition als erstes Amiga-Spiel, das über BitMap Soft veröffentlicht wurde.

https://www.bitmapsoft.co.uk/product/golden-wing/

Quelle: http://www.indieretronews.com/2020/06/g ... .html#more

