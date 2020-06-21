Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Golden Wing - Ein preisgekröntes Amiga-Spiel erhält eine Deluxe Collectors Edition Published 21.06.2020 - 12:54 by AndreasM

Es fehlte nur noch eine vollständigen Box-Edition als erstes Amiga-Spiel, das über BitMap Soft veröffentlicht wurde.



https://www.bitmapsoft.co.uk/product/golden-wing/



Quelle: Golden Wing von CopperSky wurde bereits mehrmals in den Indie Retro News erwähnt und bereits 2017 in der dritten Ausgabe der Capacitor-Party, als es den Best Game Award gewann. Es war ein so unterhaltsames Spiel, dass sich Amiga-Spieler auch 2018 an der Vollversion zu erfreuten, als es als digitaler Download sowohl im ADF- als auch im HD-Format verfügbar war.

Quelle: http://www.indieretronews.com/2020/06/g ... .html#more

