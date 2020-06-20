Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
ugtablet.lha - driver/input - 1.7 - 145 KB - 19.06.2020 - Driver for UGTABLET based tablets eg XP-Pen
nexuiz.lha - game/fps - 2.5.2 - 21 MB - 19.06.2020 - Fast paced 3D deathmatch game
rftg.zip - game/platform - 1.7 - 91 MB - 16.06.2020 - Run, Shoot & Jump
amilines_rus.lha - game/puzzle - 3.00 - 23 KB - 13.06.2020 - Russian catalog file for AmiLines 3.00
gemrb.lha - game/strategy - 0.7.2 - 6 MB - 13.06.2020 - Portable Bioware's Infinity Engine
homeworld.lha - game/strategy - 1.05 - 339 MB - 17.06.2020 - Real-time strategy video game
netpanzer_afxgroup.lha - game/strategy - 0.8.4 - 18 MB - 13.06.2020 - Multiplayer online RTS game with tanks
wesnoth_afxgroup.lha - game/strategy - 1.8.6 - 297 MB - 13.06.2020 - Battle for Wesnoth (afxgroup version)
aos-iconsupdate6.lha - graphics/icon - 19-06-2020 - 4 MB - 19.06.2020 - AmigaOS 4.1 Style Icons ...
iodbc.lha - office/database - 3.52.7 - 2 MB - 13.06.2020 - Indipendent Open Database
iodbc_sdk.lha - office/database - 3.52.7 - 662 KB - 13.06.2020 - Indipendent Open Database SDK
passpocket.lha - utility/misc - 1.0 - 349 KB - 14.06.2020 - Password manager utility
gnash.lha - video/media - 0.8.6 - 8 MB - 13.06.2020 - The GNU Flash player
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 145 will be released on the 5th July.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 20.06.2020 - 10:18 by AndreasM
Back to previous page