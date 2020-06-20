Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain Video Games 1/97 - 14.06.2020
Fatal Fury Special Video Games 8/95 - 14.06.2020
Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver Video Games 8/99 - 14.06.2020
Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver Video Games 4/2000 - 14.06.2020
Blast Chamber Video Games 1/97 - 14.06.2020
NBA Jam Extreme Video Games 1/97 - 14.06.2020
Hardcore 4x4 Video Games 1/97 - 14.06.2020
International Superstar Soccer Deluxe Video Games 1/97 - 14.06.2020
Chronicles of the Sword Video Games 1/97 - 14.06.2020
Crow, The: City of Angels Video Games 1/97 - 14.06.2020
Black Dawn Video Games 1/97 - 14.06.2020
Last Dynasty, The Video Games 1/97 - 14.06.2020
Lancaster ASM 2/90 - 14.06.2020
Outlands ASM 2/90 - 14.06.2020
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
