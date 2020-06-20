Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Yelp! - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Squamble - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Stephen Winstanley - Update the artist page
Yelp! - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Yelp! - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Yelp! - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Yelp! - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Transplant - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Transplant - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Squamble - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Squamble - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Batdog - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Batdog - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Super All Stars - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Help! - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
B.A.T. II / Koshan Conspiracy, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ultimate XTreme Racing - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD - 2000
Khalaan - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hot Rubber - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ditris - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Tetrix: The Next Generation - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Maniacball - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS, RTG - 1996
Peter Elzner - Update the artist page
Diamond Productions - Update the publisher page
Diamond Productions - Update the developer page
Benefactor - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Benefactor - Upload 7 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Erik Hogan (earok) - Update the artist page
Erik Hogan (earok) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Street Gang - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Street Gang - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Street Gang - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1988
Street Gang - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Street Gang - Upload 4 Game map pictures - OCS - 1988
Blue Angel 69 - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Maniacball - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS, RTG - 1996
Maniacball - Upload 7 Screenshot pictures - AGA, ECS, OCS, RTG - 1996
Eike Steffen (Romeo Knight/Brainstorm^TRSI^RSI) - Update the artist page
Eike Steffen (Romeo Knight/Brainstorm^TRSI^RSI) - Upload 4 Artist photo pictures
Maniacball - Update the Screenshot comments - AGA, ECS, OCS, RTG - 1996
Maniacball - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS, RTG - 1996
Peter Elzner - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Maniacball - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - AGA, ECS, OCS, RTG - 1996
Alessandro Basso - Create one new artist page
Dragon's Pyramids - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
|
Neue HOL Uploads
