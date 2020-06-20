Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
AGAConv.lha - 0.9.5 - gfx/conv - 723K - Commodore Amiga CDXL Video Converter - (readme)
IBrowseSP.lha - 2.5.3.0 - comm/www - 19K - IBrowse 2.x spanish catalogs - (readme)
led-20200202.tar.gz - 20200202 - text/edit - 14K - A simple line-oriented text editor - (readme)
PassPocket.lha - 1.0 - util/misc - 349K - Password manager utility - (readme)
redpillgamecreator.lha - 0.7.15 - dev/misc - 1.8M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
redpillsoundgenerator.lha - 1.0 - dev/misc - 137K - REDPILL Sound Generator - (readme)
XFonts_iso-8859-2.lha - 1.0 - text/bfont - 20K - Xseries fonts with glyphs in ISO-8859-2 - (readme)
exutil_68k.lha - 1.1.1 - util/wb - 1.3M - Batch renames picture files by Exif date - (readme)
exutil_AROS.lha - 1.1.1 - util/wb - 1.4M - Batch renames picture files by Exif date - (readme)
exutil_MOS.lha - 1.1.1 - util/wb - 1.3M - Batch renames picture files by Exif date - (readme)
exutil_OS4.lha - 0.1.1 - util/wb - 1.7M - Batch renames picture files by Exif date - (readme)
NR2020.lha - - mods/8voic - 405K - 8ch Ninja Remix 2020 Theme - (readme)
SteMarRegAMOSSources.lha - Second uplo... - dev/amos - 117K - 3 AMOS sources+exes by Stefano Regattin - (readme)
AmiQuake_AGA.lha - 1.30 - game/shoot - 231K - Amiga port of WinQuake v1.09 - (readme)
AmiQuake_RTG.lha - 1.30 - game/shoot - 233K - Amiga port of WinQuake v1.09 - (readme)
WBCutnPaste.lha - 1.0 - util/wb - 38K - Cut, copy and paste files in Workbench - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 20.06.2020 - 10:18 by AndreasM
