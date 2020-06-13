Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
intybasic.lha - development/misc - 1.4.2 - 1005 KB - 06.06.2020 - BASIC compiler for Intellivision
chimaera.lha - game/adventure - c1.001a - 128 KB - 08.06.2020 - rethinking the Colossal Cave adventure
luettjebookholler.lha - office/misc - 1.80 - 2 MB - 08.06.2020 - Little Personal Finance program
deark.lha - utility/archive - 1.5.5 - 3 MB - 09.06.2020 - Extracting data from various file formats
omanko.lha - utility/filetool - 1.00 - 2 MB - 07.06.2020 - Get MD5 and CRC32 checksums
bbquote.lha - utility/text/misc - 1.0 - 57 KB - 07.06.2020 - Wrap clipboard text in BB quote tags and paste
gnash-src.lha - video/media - 0.8.10SVN - 8 MB - 07.06.2020 - The GNU Flash player
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
The Amiga Future 144 was released on the May 4th.
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 13.06.2020 - 10:28 by AndreasM
