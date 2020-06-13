Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Jens Maus http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1546434 (System/Library/SSL) 5 MB / Jun 08 2020
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1546056 (Development/Cross) 605 KB / Jun 08 2020
Pawel Nowak http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1546057 (Audio/Players) 78 KB / Jun 08 2020
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1546052 (Files/Archive) 628 KB / Jun 08 2020
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1546051 (Files/Tools) 1 MB / Jun 08 2020
Anbjorn Myren http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1546050 (Games/Misc) 2 MB / Jun 08 2020
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1544595 (Games/Strategy) 2 MB / Jun 06 2020
Marcus Sackrow http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1544596 (Files/Manager) 1 MB / Jun 05 2020
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 13.06.2020 - 10:28 by AndreasM
