Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Overkill (1992) PC Player 4/93 - 11.06.2020
Major Stryker PC Player 4/93 - 11.06.2020
King of Thieves PC Games 2/95 - 11.06.2020
Stardust (1993) PC Games 2/95 - 11.06.2020
Noctropolis PC Games 2/95 - 11.06.2020
Cannon Fodder 2 PC Games 2/95 - 11.06.2020
Project-X PC Games 2/95 - 11.06.2020
Universe PC Games 2/95 - 11.06.2020
Cover: Congo Bongo - 11.06.2020
Cover: Duke Nukem 3D - 11.06.2020
Cover: Leisure Suit Larry Collection - 11.06.2020
Cover: Shinobi X - 11.06.2020
Cover: Tiny Toon Adventures - 11.06.2020
Cover: V-Explosion - 11.06.2020
Rayman Mega Fun 8/95 - 08.06.2020
Virtua Fighter Mega Fun 8/95 - 08.06.2020
Daytona USA Mega Fun 8/95 - 08.06.2020
Victory Goal Mega Fun 8/95 - 08.06.2020
Clockwork Knight Mega Fun 8/95 - 08.06.2020
Theme Park Mega Fun 8/95 - 08.06.2020
Shock Wave Mega Fun 8/95 - 08.06.2020
Wayne Gretzky and the NHLPA Allstars Mega Fun 8/95 - 08.06.2020
Pete Sampras Tennis '96 Mega Fun 8/95 - 08.06.2020
Ogre Battle Mega Fun 8/95 - 08.06.2020
Kirby's Dream Land 2 Mega Fun 8/95 - 08.06.2020
Lothar Matthäus Super Soccer Mega Fun 9/95 - 08.06.2020
Rapid Reload Mega Fun 9/95 - 08.06.2020
Jumping Flash! Mega Fun 9/95 - 08.06.2020
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 144 was released on the May 4th.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 13.06.2020 - 10:28 by AndreasM
Back to previous page