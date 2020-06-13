Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Street Gang - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1988
Street Gang - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Street Gang - Upload 4 Game map pictures - OCS - 1988
Maniacball - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS, RTG - 1996
Blue Angel 69 - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Maniacball - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS, RTG - 1996
Maniacball - Upload 7 Screenshot pictures - AGA, ECS, OCS, RTG - 1996
Eike Steffen (Romeo Knight/Brainstorm^TRSI^RSI) - Update the artist page
Eike Steffen (Romeo Knight/Brainstorm^TRSI^RSI) - Upload 4 Artist photo pictures
Maniacball - Update the Screenshot comments - AGA, ECS, OCS, RTG - 1996
Maniacball - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS, RTG - 1996
Peter Elzner - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Peter Elzner - Update the artist page
Diamond Productions - Update the publisher page
Diamond Productions - Update the developer page
Maniacball - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - AGA, ECS, OCS, RTG - 1996
Alessandro Basso - Create one new artist page
Dragon's Pyramids - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Maniacball - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - AGA, ECS, OCS, RTG - 1996
Block-Buster - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Act Out - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
TecnoballZ - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Arkanoid: Revenge Of Doh - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Arkanoid - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Diamond - Update the developer page
Diamond Productions - Create one new developer page
Dragon's Pyramids - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Croak 2 / Croak II: Amphibian Migration Simulation - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Transplant - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Squamble - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
10 Out Of 10 Maths Algebra - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
10 Out Of 10 Maths Algebra - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
10 Out Of 10 Maths Algebra - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
10 Out Of 10 Dinosaurs - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
10 Out Of 10 Dinosaurs - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Leonardo - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Diabolik 05: Ore Pericolose - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Mixed-Up Mother Goose - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Mixed-Up Mother Goose - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Snoopy And Peanuts / Snoopy: The Cool Computer Game - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Leonardo - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Diabolik 08: Un Piano Perfetto - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Diabolik 07: 4 Diamanti Unici - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Diabolik 06: La Notte Della Paura - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Croak 2 / Croak II: Amphibian Migration Simulation - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Selwyn Stevens - Create one new developer page
Selwyn Stevens - Create one new publisher page
Selwyn Stevens - Update the artist page
Alien Breed II: The Horror Continues - Update the cheatcode - CD32 - 1994
Ally Noble - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Ally Noble - Update the artist page
16 Bit Pocket Power Collection, The (Prism Leisure) - Update the publisher page
Metal Masters - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 13.06.2020
