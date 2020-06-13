 

 

 

Anonymous




Register
Login
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere

Amiga Future

Info
Magazines
Article Database
Merchandising
Shop
Downloads

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 144 was released on the May 4th.

The Amiga Future 144 was released on the May 4th.
The Amiga Future 144 was released on the May 4th.

The Amiga Future 144 was released on the May 4th.
More informations

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube

Advertisement

Amazon

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
Amiga Portal
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 13.06.2020 - 10:28 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Street Gang - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1988
Street Gang - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Street Gang - Upload 4 Game map pictures - OCS - 1988
Maniacball - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS, RTG - 1996
Blue Angel 69 - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Maniacball - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS, RTG - 1996
Maniacball - Upload 7 Screenshot pictures - AGA, ECS, OCS, RTG - 1996
Eike Steffen (Romeo Knight/Brainstorm^TRSI^RSI) - Update the artist page
Eike Steffen (Romeo Knight/Brainstorm^TRSI^RSI) - Upload 4 Artist photo pictures
Maniacball - Update the Screenshot comments - AGA, ECS, OCS, RTG - 1996
Maniacball - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS, RTG - 1996
Peter Elzner - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Peter Elzner - Update the artist page
Diamond Productions - Update the publisher page
Diamond Productions - Update the developer page
Maniacball - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - AGA, ECS, OCS, RTG - 1996
Alessandro Basso - Create one new artist page
Dragon's Pyramids - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Maniacball - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - AGA, ECS, OCS, RTG - 1996
Block-Buster - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Act Out - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
TecnoballZ - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Arkanoid: Revenge Of Doh - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Arkanoid - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Diamond - Update the developer page
Diamond Productions - Create one new developer page
Dragon's Pyramids - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Croak 2 / Croak II: Amphibian Migration Simulation - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Transplant - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Squamble - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
10 Out Of 10 Maths Algebra - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
10 Out Of 10 Maths Algebra - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
10 Out Of 10 Maths Algebra - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
10 Out Of 10 Dinosaurs - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
10 Out Of 10 Dinosaurs - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Leonardo - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Diabolik 05: Ore Pericolose - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Mixed-Up Mother Goose - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Mixed-Up Mother Goose - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Snoopy And Peanuts / Snoopy: The Cool Computer Game - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Leonardo - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Diabolik 08: Un Piano Perfetto - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Diabolik 07: 4 Diamanti Unici - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Diabolik 06: La Notte Della Paura - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Croak 2 / Croak II: Amphibian Migration Simulation - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Selwyn Stevens - Create one new developer page
Selwyn Stevens - Create one new publisher page
Selwyn Stevens - Update the artist page
Alien Breed II: The Horror Continues - Update the cheatcode - CD32 - 1994
Ally Noble - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Ally Noble - Update the artist page
16 Bit Pocket Power Collection, The (Prism Leisure) - Update the publisher page
Metal Masters - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page