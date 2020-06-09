Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Published 09.06.2020 - 12:19 by AndreasM

AmiModRadio 0.9996 veröffentlicht



http://aminet.net/package/mus/play/AmiModRadio AmiModRadio wurde in der Version 0.9996 veröffentlicht.Im Mods-Verzeichnis von Aminet ( http://aminet.net/tree ) findet Ihr mehr als 20.000 Module zum Abspielen und Genießen! Warum also nicht ein Programm haben, das automatisch jeweils ein Modul herunterladen, extrahieren und abspielen kann? Dies ist der Zweck von AmiModRadio.

