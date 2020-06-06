 

 

 

WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online

Published 06.06.2020 - 09:19 by AndreasM

WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.

Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.

Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.

Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:

Cedric - [improved] - (Neo/Alcatraz) joypad controls added, fixed bug in level 5, keyboard timings fixed, trainer improved - Info
Felix - Don't You Want Me - [new] - (Project A) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Starlight - [new] - (Mystic & TRSI) done by StingRay - Info - Image - Image
Lost Track - [new] - (Illusion) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Lemmings 2 - [fixed] - (Psygnosis) slave compatible with the latest whdload, delay for the DMA logo display added - Info
Chessmaster 2000 - [fixed] - (The Software Toolworks) slave works on 68000 machine now - Info
Aural Illusions - [new] - (Genocide) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Krest Mass Leftovers - [updated] - (Anarchy) patch redone, line drawing routines fixed, 68000 quitkey support, source code included - Info - Image
Toki - [improved] - (Ocean) install script corrected for the Hit Squad version - Info
Populous 2 - [improved] - (EOA/Bullfrog) speed regulation added, newer kickemu - Info
Gulp! - [updated] - (ICE) fixed install script - Info
Gulp! - [updated] - (ICE) install script and readme corrected - Info
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

