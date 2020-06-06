Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Marcus Sackrow http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1544596 (Files/Manager) 1 MB / Jun 05 2020
Jacek Piszczek http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1543751 (Email) 20 MB / Jun 04 2020
Stefan Haubenthal
http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1542679 (Development/Library) 4 MB / Jun 02 2020
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1542270 (Games/Strategy) 31 MB / Jun 01 2020
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1542119 (Games/Strategy) 340 KB / May 31 2020
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1542121 (Games/Think) 29 MB / May 31 2020
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1541828 (Games/Race) 2 MB / May 31 2020
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1541297 (Misc) 1 MB / May 30 2020
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1541298 (Network/Wifi) 1 MB / May 30 2020
James Jacob, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1540772 (Emulation) 4 MB / May 29 2020
Carsten Siegner http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1540716 (Office/WordProcessor) 2 MB / May 29 2020
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
