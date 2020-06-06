Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Selwyn Stevens - Update the artist page
Flexi Link - Update the publisher page
City Cars - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Flexi Link - Create one new developer page
Chilly Chavez - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Beetle - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Mieke Van Der Poll - Update the artist page
Marc van den Ouden - Update the artist page
Hans van den Munckhof - Update the artist page
Leon van de Goor - Update the artist page
Edwin van den Heuvel - Update the artist page
T. S. Kong - Update the artist page
R. A. Cooke - Update the artist page
M. J. Fascione - Update the artist page
M. J. Alder - Update the artist page
W. J. Leadbetter - Update the artist page
D. R. Hall - Update the artist page
J. R. Evans - Update the artist page
Batdog - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
X-Mas Syman - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2009
Dr. Plummet's House Of Flux - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
German Trucking - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Sleepwalker - Update the cheatcode - AGA - 1993
Sleepwalker - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dux - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Shaun Southern (Sout, Tout) - Update the artist page
POD - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Rox - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
ATAX - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Tetrix: The Next Generation - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
XTreme Racing - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
Zerg - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Tony Barker (Tony Barker/Moving Pixels) - Update the artist page
Taito - Update the publisher page
Plumpy - Update the Game map comments - AGA - 1996
Plumpy - Upload 1 Game map picture - AGA - 1996
Taito - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Renegade - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Street Gang - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Renegade - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Renegade - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Renegade - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chrome - Update the game page - OCS - 1991
Rox - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Lotus Esprit Turbo Challenge - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Rox - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Sleepwalker - Create one new cheatcode - AGA - 1993
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 06.06.2020 - 09:19 by AndreasM
