Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
adt.c.gz - 2.8 - misc/unix - 23K - Aminet Download Tool - (readme)
Africa-AROS.zip - 1.55 - game/board - 290K - Conversion of 3W board game - (readme)
DockBot.lha - 1.10 - util/wb - 380K - A program launcher for OS 3. - (readme)
PaletteMaster263.lha - 2.63 - gfx/misc - 74K - Powerful Amiga palette organizer - (readme)
SP96-Fade.lha - - demo/sp96 - 3.8M - "Fade" by Melting Pot - (readme)
tzdata.lha - 2020a - util/time - 368K - Time Zone Database - (readme)
IconMaster_de.lha - 2.0 - util/wb - 1K - German catalog for IconMaster - (readme)
libdsk-mos.lha - 1.5.12 - dev/lib - 4.3M - Link lib for manipulation of disk images - (readme)
SteMarRegBlitzSources.lha - seventh upl... - dev/basic - 25K - 17 Stefano Maria Regattin Blitz sources - (readme)
ancient.lha - - util/arc - 629K - Decompress ancient formats - (readme)
Mattonite.lha - 20200602 - game/actio - 946K - Arkanoid like Pal game almost finished - (readme)
MCAmiga.lha - 0.7 - util/dir - 1.5M - MyCommander for all Amiga systems - (readme)
MinedField.lha - fourth uplo... - game/think - 30K - Windows alike game for the Amiga - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 26.45 - misc/emu - 4.8M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 26.45 - misc/emu - 4.3M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiQuake.lha - 1.23 - game/shoot - 264K - Amiga port of WinQuake v1.09 - (readme)
AnalogClock.lha - 1.8-bugfix - util/wb - 38K - Analog transparent clock for Amiga - (readme)
imp.lha - 1.0 - mus/play - 79K - Play modules from internet, chat... - (readme)
Runaway_AROSx86.lha - 1.21 - game/wb - 2.3M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
Runaway_MOS.lha - 1.21 - game/wb - 2.2M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
Runaway_OS3.lha - 1.21 - game/wb - 4.1M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
Runaway_OS4.lha - 1.21 - game/wb - 2.6M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
Runaway_WOS.lha - 1.21 - game/wb - 2.5M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 26.45 - misc/emu - 4.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
IconMaster.lzh - - misc/antiq - 31K - Classic icon editor - (readme)
IntyBASIC.lha - 1.4.1 - dev/cross - 605K - BASIC compiler for Intellivision - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 06.06.2020 - 09:19 by AndreasM
