WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Gulp! - [updated] - (ICE) install script and readme corrected - Info
Goblins 3 - [improved] - (Coktel Vision) fixed graphical issues, handle disk requester, added more language selection options, reduced chipmem usage to 512k, cleaned up protection part - Info
Gulp! - [improved] - (ICE) password protection removed, fixed keyboard interrupt, fixed end sequence - Info
Tin Toy Adventure - [fixed] - (Mutation Software) corrected install script - Info
Dungeon Master - [improved] - (FTL/Software Heaven) trainer added - Info
Astérix and the Magic Carpet / Astérix Chez Rahàzade / Astérix Im Morgenland - [new] - (Cockel Vision) done by JOTD - Info
Astérix - [improved] - Operation Getafix / Astérix - El Golpe Del Menhir / Astérix - Le Coup Du Menhir / Astérix - Operation Hinkelstein - (Coktel Vision) blitterwaits corrected, supports more versions, fixed sound, trainer added, uses fast memory - Info
Monolith - [improved] - (Megawatts) crash in main part on slow machines fixed - Info - Image
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 30.05.2020 - 11:30 by AndreasM
