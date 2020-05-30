 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 144 was released on the May 4th.

More informations

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 30.05.2020 - 11:30 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image James Jacob, port by Stefan Haubenthal Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1540772 (Emulation) 4 MB / May 29 2020
Image Carsten Siegner Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1540716 (Office/WordProcessor) 2 MB / May 29 2020
Image Marcus Sackrow Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1540296 (Files/Manager) 1 MB / May 28 2020
Image Jacek Piszczek Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1540184 (Email) 20 MB / May 28 2020
Image Ace - Pur3lam3rs Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1540033 (Games/Platform) 46 MB / May 27 2020
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1540034 (Games/Think) 1 MB / May 27 2020
Image Philippe Rimauro Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1539766 (Emulation) 1 MB / May 26 2020
Image BeWorld Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1539275 (Games/Think) 2 MB / May 25 2020
Image BeWorld Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1538895 (Games/Shoot+3D) 20 MB / May 24 2020
Image BeWorld Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1538643 (Games/Platform) 907 KB / May 24 2020
Image Chris Perver Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1538617 (Office/Show) 441 KB / May 24 2020
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page