Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
James Jacob, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1540772 (Emulation) 4 MB / May 29 2020
Carsten Siegner http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1540716 (Office/WordProcessor) 2 MB / May 29 2020
Marcus Sackrow http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1540296 (Files/Manager) 1 MB / May 28 2020
Jacek Piszczek http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1540184 (Email) 20 MB / May 28 2020
Ace - Pur3lam3rs http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1540033 (Games/Platform) 46 MB / May 27 2020
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1540034 (Games/Think) 1 MB / May 27 2020
Philippe Rimauro http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1539766 (Emulation) 1 MB / May 26 2020
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1539275 (Games/Think) 2 MB / May 25 2020
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1538895 (Games/Shoot+3D) 20 MB / May 24 2020
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1538643 (Games/Platform) 907 KB / May 24 2020
Chris Perver http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1538617 (Office/Show) 441 KB / May 24 2020
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Published 30.05.2020 - 11:30 by AndreasM
